Peak Vista graduates third class of family medicine residents
Peak Vista Community Health Centers congratulated the third class of its Family Residency Program with an event at The Cheyenne Mountain Resort on June 25. Those who received the achievement were Matthew Bonello, Brian Failla, David Falcocchia, Kathleen Spencer, Andrea Vincent and Julia Watson.
The program strives to enhance the health of people and the community-at-large through professional, caring staff who are motivated, enthusiastic, respectful, energetic and committed to strategic partnerships. It is the only primary care residency program in the Pikes Peak Region.
Education updates
Caitlin Anne Cairns, of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Reopening of Colorado Springs Bridge Center
The grand reopening of the Colorado Springs Bridge Center, 901 N. 17th St., starts at 12:30 p.m. July 6. For more information, call 634-7250 or visit coloradospringsbridge.com.
Grant for nonprofits available
The Advisory Trustees of the William & Betty Osborne Trust Fund announced the availability of grant funds for the 2021 year.
For an organization to qualify for a grant, it must have a nonprofit status and be involved in charitable work that delivers services to deserving residents within the territorial boundaries determined by the Trust. The boundaries for the Osborne Trust include the west side of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and part of the Ute Pass communities to the west border of Teller County. The organization must not be supported by tax dollars for its services and should operate exclusively for religious, charitable or educational purposes or for the prevention of cruelty to children.
Application forms may be secured by emailing a request to the Trust Administrator, Lorraine Willis at LorraineWillis480@gmail.com. Requests for an application must be received by June 30.
Completed applications must be received no later than July 31.