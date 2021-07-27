Education updates
- Bernadette Kwisera, of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Berea College in Kentucky.
Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center receives $100K grant
Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center was awarded a $100,000 grant by the Adolph Coors Foundation, the center announced last week. The funds will go toward general operating support for veteran and military family programs, including employment assistance, emergency support, case management and behavioral health.
“The Mt. Carmel team is proud to deliver wrap-around services for military veterans and their families, helping to realize the vision of the Coors Foundation,” the center’s chief operating officer, Robert McLaughlin, said in a statement. “This grant will make the transition less stressful for military members and enable them to gain meaningful employment in the process.”
Adolph Coors Foundation began supporting Mt. Carmel’s employment and transition program before the nonprofit officially opened its doors in 2016 and is among the Top 10 funders of the organization.