MAYOR SUTHERS SEEKS TO FILL SEAT ON URBAN RENEWAL AUTHORITY BOARD
Mayor John Suthers is seeking applicants to fill the remaining 4 1/2 years of a 5-year term for a vacant position on the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority Board.
This volunteer position will be effective from Nov. 1–April 1, 2025, as a member of a citizen board of commissioners with a time commitment of about four hours per month. The board meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month.
Preferred applicants will have a background in strategic planning, financial analysis, community involvement and knowledge of real estate; familiarity with the city’s Development Review Process is desirable.
Submit applications and resumes no later than Friday online at ColoradoSprings.gov/boards.
Contact Wendilyn Guidotti at 719-385-5462 or email at Wendilyn.Guidotti@ColoradoSprings.gov with questions.
SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM SEEKING COLORADO’S TOP YOUTH VOLUNTEERS
Colorado youth have one month left to apply for scholarships, grants and more through The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.
Through Nov. 10, Prudential Financial and the National Association of Secondary School Principals are calling on middle level and high school volunteers to apply for local, state and national recognition through this program.
Colorado students in grades 5-12 are eligible for 2021 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards if they have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteering within the past 12 months — virtually or otherwise. The application is available at spirit.prudential.com.
The top middle level and high school volunteer from each state and the District of Columbia will be named State Honorees in February. They will receive $1,000 scholarships, engraved silver medallions and an invitation to the program’s national recognition events.
In May, the program will name America’s Top 10 youth volunteers of 2021. Those National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies for their nominating schools or organizations, and $5,000 Prudential grants for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.