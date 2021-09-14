Daniels Pass closed until early November
The Daniels Pass area in North Cheyenne Cañon Park is closed to the public through early November.
The reopening date is dependent on weather and final completion of new trail projects underway.
Mount Muscoco will remain open and accessible via the Mount Cutler and Mount Muscoco trails. Access on Gold Camp Road adjacent to the area will not be affected.
The closure allows for construction of the new Daniels Pass and Sweetwater Canyon trails. Work also includes the decommissioning and restoration of the existing and unsustainable Daniels Pass Trail.
The closure area runs south of North Cheyenne Cañon Road to the property boundary on the landscape between Mount Muscoco on the east and Gold Camp Road on the west.
County Commissioners recognize Healthy Together Week
The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners recently recognized Sept. 16-19 as Healthy Together Week with an official proclamation presented on behalf of the Home Front Military Network.
“Home Front Military Network helps make it easier for veterans that have a challenge in their lives find a solution,” Stan VanderWerf, the El Paso County Board of Commissioners chairman, said in a news release. “I’m glad they are here and doing what they can for our community.”
HFMN will host events during the week to bring awareness and support for the health and well-being of our military and veteran community and increase HFMN’s capacity to meet immediate and long-term needs within the community.
Healthy Together Week events include:
- Opening Reception, 5 p.m. Thursday at US Olympic & Paralympic Museum
- Pickleball Tournament, Friday through Sunday at Bear Creek Regional Park
- 5K Fun Run & Walk, 9 a.m. Saturday at Bear Creek Regional Park
- Yoga in the Park, 1 p.m. Sunday at Bear Creek Regional Park
To register for events or to learn more about HFMN, visit HomeFrontMilitaryNetwork.com or contact Jennifer Wilson at 719-577-7417.
Bridge project to close section of North Cheyenne Cañon Road
A section of North Cheyenne Canyon Road from the main entrance of North Cheyenne Cañon Park to the parking lot at Helen Hunt Falls will be closed to all traffic, including vehicles, bicycles and hikers, beginning Sept. 20.
Access will be maintained for emergency service vehicles. The closure is expected to last through the end of May and will allow construction crews to replace three aging vehicular bridges.
Park trails will remain open, though visitors can expect to see heavy machinery and should completely avoid the impacted section of North Cheyenne Canyon Road. Vehicle access to Helen Hunt Falls is from Gold Camp Road only.
The identified bridges are being reconstructed to address public safety and provide continued community use of the roadway and emergency service access. By proactively replacing these structures before they completely fail, costs can be managed, work can be planned efficiently and impacts to the natural resources and park users can be minimized.
The project is funded by a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.
More information about the project is available at ColoradoSprings.gov/NCCBridgeReplacement.