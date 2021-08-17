El Pomar Foundation announces personnel changes
El Pomar Foundation has announced the promotion of a staff member and the arrival of another: Erica Oakley-Courage has been promoted to associate vice president of grants; and Alana Lipscomb has been hired as Emerging Leaders Development Program coordinator.
Oakley-Courage joined El Pomar Foundation in 2018 as grants manager and was promoted to her new role in July. She came to El Pomar with a wealth of experience in the nonprofit sector, including development officer with Palmer Land Conservancy and the Colorado Springs office of American Heart Association. Oakley-Courage has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations and is working toward a master’s in public administration at UCCS.
In addition to overseeing the work of the Grants Office, she also directs the Foundation’s Pikes Peak Heritage Series program, which celebrates and raises awareness of the natural assets of the region.
Lipscomb began as program coordinator for El Pomar’s Emerging Leaders Development program on Aug. 3. She recently worked at Shine Nation, a nonprofit in Colorado Springs which provides life-changing, character-building opportunities for underserved youth. In 2019, she was awarded Community Service Leader of the Year by Pikes Peak Community College. She earned her associate’s in general studies in 2018, and is working toward a bachelor’s in public service.
El Pomar Foundation is one of the largest and oldest private foundations in Colorado, contributing approximately $25 million annually through grants and community stewardship programs to support Colorado nonprofit organizations involved in health, human services, education, arts and humanities and civic and community initiatives.
UCHealth to host blood drive in Colorado Springs
UCHealth Memorial is hosting a blood drive later this month at the facility’s administrative center in Colorado Springs. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24 in Classroom B of the center, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
Those interested are asked to complete a Fast Track Health Questionnaire the day of their appointment but prior to arrival. The questionnaire can be found at vitalant.org/health.
Donors who have been fully or partially vaccinated are eligible to participate along with those who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for at least three weeks.
For more information, call Sarah Obarski at 303-949-336 or email sobarski@vitalant.org.
Mayor’s Office accepting nominations for Young Leader awards
The Colorado Springs Mayor’s Office is accepting nominations for the annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards. Launched in 2015, the awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of young professionals, age 40 and under, whose efforts positively impact the Colorado Springs community.
The six award categories are community and economic impact; creative industry; education; military leader, sports, health and wellness; and technology and sustainability.
Nominees must live or work in Colorado Springs. City employees are not eligible.
Nominations must be submitted via ColoradoSprings.gov/MYLA by Aug. 30.
Winners will be announced during an award ceremony on Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at a to-be-determined location.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park photo contest
Cheyenne Mountain State Park is photogenic, and there’s time to shoot your best for the 2022 photo calendar contest. Entries are due by Oct. 31. Open to all photographers. tinyurl.com/3bdst5d9.
Education updates
Anna Langer, of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y.