PIKES PEAK SUMMIT CLOSED UNTIL MAY 23
The summit of Pikes Peak will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic until May 23.
The closure — which began March 22 — is for the safety of all visitors and workers as the Pikes Peak Summit Complex enters the final phase of construction. During this time, heavy equipment will be moving boulders throughout the site in preparation for final grading and paving.
Throughout the closure and weather permitting, Pikes Peak Highway visitors will be able to park at Devils Playground where they can enjoy views from 13,500 feet and hike various trails.
Hikers will not be able to access the summit and must be prepared to hike back down either the Crags Trail or Barr Trail. Signs indicating the temporary summit closure will be present on both trails.
The new Summit Visitor Center is expected to open early this summer.
Call 719-385-7325 for current highway conditions. Hours of operation and other information about the highway can be found at PikesPeakColorado.com.
VOLUNTEERS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP
Registration is open for the public to participate in the Pikes Peak Great American Cleanup event beginning at 9 a.m. April 24. Volunteers may select from 20 sites throughout the region to clean parks, trails and waterways.
These events are part of the 5th annual Great American Cleanup Pikes Peak Partners, a community effort among the City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful, Colorado Springs Utilities, City of Fountain, City of Manitou Springs, and the Town of Monument.
Although the COVID-19 public health restrictions do not require people to wear a face mask outdoors, please respect others and wear a mask when not able to consistently maintain a six-foot distance with others. Nitrile work gloves and trash bags will be provided, but participants should plan ahead by wearing durable shoes or boots and work gloves. Participants under the age of 16 must be supervised by an adult.
Register at gacppp.com.
In 2019, 1,139 volunteers removed 24,280 pounds of trash from 30 locations throughout the Pikes Peak region in the Great American Cleanup events.
For more information, contact Jennifer Cummings at 719-520-7806 or jennifercummings@elpasoco.com.
CREDIT UNION OF COLORADO FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES $50,000 IN COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS
Applications are being accepted for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation college scholarships through April 15 for students from around the state.
The foundation will provide a $5,000 annual scholarship to 10 students – for a total of $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2021-22 school year.
Scholarship eligibility is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester.
Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.
Scholarship renewals are not automatic; the student must reapply each year.
For more information, visit cuofcofoundation.org/general-scholarships.
HOWELL RECOGNIZED BY FOREST SERVICE
The Colorado State Forest Service has recognized Eric Howell with its Partner of the Year award for 2020.
The award was presented virtually at the CSFS’s Annual Meeting last month.
Howell is Forest Program Manager for Colorado Springs Utilities and the Deputy Administrator for the Colorado Springs Utilities Catamount Wildland Fire Team.
CSFS recognized Howell as its Partner of the Year for his exceptional assistance in fostering healthy forests in Colorado through communications, outreach and support of CSFS’s goals, strategic priorities and mission.
His work with Colorado Springs Utilities contributes to stewardship of diverse forest environments in the state. He is heavily engaged in several forest management partnerships with federal, state and local governments as well as nonprofits working at a landscape level to protect critical watersheds, infrastructure and communities in areas of Colorado where Colorado Springs derives its community water supplies.
Most recently, Howell has been working with the local U.S. Forest Service ranger district on completion of the Catamount Project, a Colorado Springs Utilities-funded effort to mitigate the wildfire risk to hundreds of critical acres of the forests surrounding Colorado Springs Catamount reservoirs on Pikes Peak.
Working in partnership with the CSFS, he has facilitated thousands of acres of mitigation work on the Pikes Peak watershed. In addition, the recently created Front Range Good Neighbor Authority (GNA) and soon-to-be approved Pikes Peak GNA among the CSFS, USFS and Colorado Springs Utilities are a direct result of Howell’s efforts.