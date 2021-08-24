Larry H. Miller Charities makes generous donation to United Way
Larry H. Miller Charites, an organization dedicated to supporting women and children, recently made a $10,000 donation to Pikes Peak United Way.
On Aug. 17, Larry H. Miller representatives presented the donation to Cindy Aubrey, PPUW President and CEO, at the Larry H. Miller Colorado Springs dealership, 15 E. Motor Way, Colorado Springs.
“Pikes Peak United Way’s work to improve youth success and family stability wouldn’t be possible without generous supporters like Larry H. Miller Charities,” said Aubrey in a news release. “With this donation we can continue to support crucial work in the Pikes Peak Region.”
The check was made out to Colorado Springs Promise, a PPUW program that equips students to strive for a better future by promoting education, family involvement, workforce engagement and family stability.
Education updates
James Jones, a Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, has graduated from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, with a degree in economics.
PPLD searching for new board member
Pikes Peak Library District’s Board of Trustees is seeking applications to fill a vacancy by Jan. 1.
Members of PPLD’s Board of Trustees are appointed by a joint committee of the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners. It is a governing board as opposed to an advisory board.
Trustees serve without remuneration and must live within the Library District’s service area. They are limited to two 5-year terms.
Responsibilities include attending regular board and committee meetings, following bylaws, serving as a community liaison, appointing and evaluating the performance of the Library’s Chief Librarian and CEO, setting policy, performing strategic planning duties, reviewing and approving the annual budget, among other duties.
Applications are due 11:59 p.m. Sept. 12 and must be completed and submitted online. For more information, visit ppld.org/BOT.
All applicants are asked to attend the Board of Trustees’ monthly public meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Penrose Library. A reception will follow the meeting, in which applicants can introduce themselves and learn more about the position.
Springs Vegan Market set for Aug. 28
The summer Springs Vegan Market will be at Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., noon-4 p.m., Aug. 28. More than 28 vegancentric venders will be on hand, including several bakeries, food trucks and food producers. Visit springsveganmarket.com for a complete lineup.
City Council seeks volunteers
The City of Colorado Springs is seeking volunteers to serve on the Human Relations Commission.
Submit applications by Aug. 30. The application can be found and submitted coloradosprings.gov/boards. All applicants must live in Colorado Springs.
Applications and resumes can also be emailed Michael Montgomery at Michael.Montgomery@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michael Montgomery, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.
Mayor’s Office accepting nominations for Young Leader awards
The Colorado Springs Mayor’s Office is accepting nominations for the annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards. Launched in 2015, the awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of young professionals, age 40 and under, whose efforts positively impact the Colorado Springs community.
The six award categories are community and economic impact; creative industry; education; military leader, sports, health and wellness; and technology and sustainability.
Nominees must live or work in Colorado Springs. City employees are not eligible.
Nominations must be submitted via ColoradoSprings.gov/MYLA by Aug. 30.
Winners will be announced during an award ceremony on Oct. 28 .