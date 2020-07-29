HEALTH FOUNDATION SEEKS VOLUNTEERS TO SERVE ON BOARD OF TRUSTEES
The Colorado Springs Health Foundation seeks two volunteers to serve on its board of trustees beginning March 2021.
A nine-member board of trustees governs the affairs of the Foundation, whose mission is to provide grants to target immediate health care needs and encourage healthy living in El Paso and Teller counties. Trustees are nominated by the mayor and appointed by City Council. Trustees must be at least 21 and be residents of the City of Colorado Springs.
The Foundation seeks candidates with particular knowledge, expertise, education or experience in one or more of the following areas:
• Behavioral health (mental health and/or substance use disorders)
• Public health
• Investing/finance
• Education (K-12 or higher education)
In addition, the Foundation seeks candidates who will provide diverse perspectives and lived experience to the work of improving community health. This is a volunteer position and requires a minimum commitment of six hours per month. Trustees can serve up to three 3-year terms.
Interested persons should complete the online application at coloradosprings.gov/boards. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. July 31.
For more information about the trustee role, contact Colorado Springs Health Foundation Executive Director Cari Davis at 719-510-2204 or cdavis@cshf.net.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Harrison Buckley (80906), Kailyn Farrell (80906) and Logan Owen (80906) graduated from Fort Lewis College in Durango on May 29.
• Luke Porter (80906) and Catherine Wright (80906) were both named to the President’s List at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
• Makayla Patterson (80906) made the Dean’s List with Highest Honors at McDaniel College in Westminster, Md.
• Aaron Berkhoff (80906) made the honor list at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo. for the Springs 2020, semester. Berkhoff is an engineering major. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
• Aaron Berkhoff (80906) was named to the honor list at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo. Berkhoff is majoring in engineering.
REP. LAMBORN ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR MILITARY SERVICE ACADEMIES
Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) is accepting applications for students interested in seeking a nomination to one of the U.S. military service academies. The deadline for submitting completed applications is Sept. 25.
To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, an applicant must meet the eligibility requirements established by law and receive a nomination from an authorized source, such as their member of Congress or one or both of their U.S. senators. Applicants must reside within the geographical boundaries of Colorado’s 5th Congressional District to be considered, except for those seeking a nomination to the United Merchant Marine Academy, who may apply to any of the federal representatives within the State of Colorado.
For more information or to apply, visit tinyurl.com/military-academy-nominations.