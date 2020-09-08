COUNTY OFFICE TO HIRE UP TO 600 JUDGES FOR NOVEMBER ELECTION
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder is hiring temporary election judges for the 2020 General Election.
Positions provide short-term support during the elections process — with varied dates, locations and hours. Positions have assignment lengths from three days to five weeks. Dates range from the mid-September through mid-November.
Apply at www.EPCVotes.com.
EL POMAR ASSISTS LOCAL RED CROSS CHAPTERS WITH HURRICANE LAURA RESPONSE
El Pomar Foundation has granted a combined $10,000 to support the American Red Cross chapters of Southeastern Colorado, Northern Colorado and the Mile High Area in their deployment of nearly 30 local volunteers to support relief and recovery efforts in communities recently impacted by Hurricane Laura.
The cost associated with sending Red Cross volunteers to a disaster location is nearly $1,800 per person, and these grants will help offset that expense as volunteers are sent to operational centers in Lake Charles, La., and Orange County, Texas.
The Colorado volunteers will serve a number of roles, including as Emergency Response Vehicle drivers to deliver supplies to residents affected by Hurricane Laura, and further support the sheltering of 20,000 people in Texas and Louisiana.
Donations may be made at rdcrss.org/3jw79VO.
FOUNDATION PROVIDES $50K IN CARE AND SHARE’S COVID-19 RESPONSE EFFORTS
September is Hunger Action Month — a nationwide campaign that Care and Share and other Feeding America food banks host across their local communities to raise awareness around the issue of hunger and mobilize community members and organizations to take action throughout the month.
This year, Care and Share Food Bank is set to provide even more food to children, families, seniors and individuals in southern Colorado struggling with hunger. The Gill Foundation is matching every $1 donation made to Care and Share during the month of September — up to $50,000. By meeting the match goal, Care and Share would be able to secure up to 1 million pounds of food.
For information, visit careandshare.org/hungeractionmonth.