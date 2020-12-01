10 NEW CASA VOLUNTEERS SWORN IN
Ten new volunteers were sworn in as officers of the court by El Paso County Magistrate Dennis McGuire during a CASA of the Pikes Peak Region swearing-in ceremony over Zoom on Nov. 19.
The ceremony was the final step for the volunteers, who recently completed a five-week online training course, covering topics like trauma, resiliency, poverty, mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence and the role of the CASA volunteer.
These community advocates will now begin the important work of advocating for abused and neglected children in the child welfare system. Each volunteer will be assigned by a judge to an open Dependency & Neglect case so that they may speak up for the child on that case and ensure that the child’s best interest remains front and center during court proceedings.
The new advocates are Emily Cohen, Linda Dickson, Erica Haugen, Peggy Kemp, Julie Matalus, Cara McQueeny, Michael Mersman, Clarissa Rogers, Alexandria Sheer and Michelle Simpson.
The number of children coming into CASA’s program has doubled since the pandemic began, and more community volunteers are needed to ensure that these children are placed in safe and permanent homes as quickly as possible.
CASA’s next training class begins in mid-January, and community members who are interested in becoming CASA volunteers are asked to attend one of two upcoming Zoom information sessions at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 p.m. Jan. 11.
To sign up, visit casappr.org/volunteer/.
CSPD PARTNERS WITH LOCAL ORGS FOR ANNUAL TOY DRIVE
On Nov. 2, Colorado Springs Police cadets placed Toy Drive donation boxes at each of the department’s police stations and the Police Operations Center. It will accept donations of new, unwrapped gifts for kids and teens until Dec. 18.
In addition to helping collect toys, the cadets will collaborate with Santa to deliver the gifts to local families. Colorado Springs police are once again teaming up with Christmas Unlimited and Toys for Tots to provide holiday gifts for local families.
“We are very appreciative for these partnerships to help better serve our community during the holiday season,” Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement. “We are extremely thankful for our community, who continues to show up year after year to make this toy drive possible. We’re excited to be a part of this amazing program again this year.”
This year’s drive looks different from the previous 31 years, the department said. Because of COVID-19, all toys will be held for 72 hours before any sorting or distribution.
Christmas Unlimited accepts family nominations at bit.ly/3kImjI2.
Additionally, CSPD officers, through their daily work routine, will identify and nominate families who may not have the resources to provide gifts for their children.
To find a donation location or to sign up to host a donation box, visit Toys for Tots at bit.ly/3pIPM88.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Maya Souvignier (80906) and Lloyd Chinn (80906) was named to the Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., after receiving a 3.6 GPA or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring 2020 semester.