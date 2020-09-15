MILITARY GET HALF-PRICE ADMISSION TO CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO
Military members and their families can enjoy visits to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo for half the usual ticket price next week during the zoo’s annual military appreciation week.
From Sept. 14-20, all active-duty, veteran and retired military members and their dependents living in the same household will receive 50% off the base zoo admission cost for the day and time they attend.
Due to COVID restrictions, timed-entry e-tickets are required and must be purchased in advance online at cmzoo.org/military. Capacity is limited and tickets will not be available for purchase at the zoo’s admission gates.
Military personnel and their dependents must present a valid military ID at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s admission booth to validate their pre-purchased tickets at the front gate.
UCHEALTH TO HOLD BLOOD DRIVES
UCHealth is scheduled to hold blood drives on Sept. 22 and 24 at the hospital’s Memorial Administrative Center, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Both dates are open to the community.
COUNTY OFFICE TO HIRE UP TO 600 JUDGES FOR NOVEMBER ELECTION
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder is hiring temporary election judges for the 2020 General Election.
Positions provide short-term support during the elections process — with varied dates, locations and hours. Positions have assignment lengths from three days to five weeks. Dates range from the mid-September through mid-November.
Apply at www.EPCVotes.com.