Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods scheduled for Oct. 9
The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will host a Motorless Morning in Garden of the Gods Park from 5 a.m.-noon Oct. 9. During Motorless Morning, park rules and regulations, including speed limits, apply; however, skateboards and longboards are welcome on park roads during this event. There will also be designated slow zones and one-way traffic. The park reopens to motor vehicles at noon.
Visitors can also enjoy the park without vehicular traffic during the final Early Bird Hike & Bike of the year from 5-8 a.m. Sept. 29.
Visitors can park at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 30th St., Colorado Springs; Garden of the Gods Trading Post, 324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs; or in the overflow parking lot at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, corner of 30th Street and Gateway Road. Designated parking for persons with disabilities is available at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. From the visitor center, a shuttle into the main parking lot will be available upon request for those guests who need it.
CityServe Day 2021 seeking volunteers
On Oct. 2, COSILoveYou will host the seventh annual CityServe Day event, which is a no-strings-attached, city-wide day of service where “all are welcome to serve and be served,” the organization said in a news release. Volunteers are needed for tasks such as pulling weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement, dropping off care packages, performing music in retirement communities, cleaning and sorting donations.
More than 3,400 volunteers will be dispersed to about 100 locations across the city to serve some of the most prominent needs at schools, parks, nonprofits and neighborhoods throughout the Pikes Peak region. Many of the volutneer slots are family- and kid-friendly and are suitable for groups of neighbors and friends.
Projects are accessible and available for all ages and abilities.
For info regarding volunteering on CityServe Day, visit cosiloveyou.com.
Bear Creek Dog Park to close for maintenance
Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed Oct. 4-10 for maintenance, the El Paso County Community Services Department said in a news release.
During the closure, crews will be onsite for forestry maintenance, trail restoration and continued drainage improvements, including:
Forestry — hazard tree removal, tree pruning and fire mitigation
Trail maintenance — grading and resurfacing the main loop trail
Drainage improvements — culvert clearing and removal of excess sediment from drainage structures
Citizens are encouraged to visit the three other dog parks in the El Paso County Parks system during the closure:
- Fox Run Regional Dog Park, 2110 Stella Drive
- Falcon Regional Dog Park, 11050 Eastonville Road
- Fountain Creek Dog Park, 2010 Duckwood Road