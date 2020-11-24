CSPD PARTNERS WITH LOCAL ORGS FOR ANNUAL TOY DRIVE
On Nov. 2, Colorado Springs Police cadets placed Toy Drive donation boxes at each of the department’s police stations and the Police Operations Center. It will accept donations of new, unwrapped gifts for kids and teens until Dec. 18.
In addition to helping collect toys, the cadets will collaborate with Santa to deliver the gifts to local families. Colorado Springs police are once again teaming up with Christmas Unlimited and Toys for Tots to provide holiday gifts for local families.
“We are very appreciative for these partnerships to help better serve our community during the holiday season,” Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement. “We are extremely thankful for our community, who continues to show up year after year to make this toy drive possible. We’re excited to be a part of this amazing program again this year.”
This year’s drive looks different from the previous 31 years, the department said. Because of COVID-19, all toys will be held for 72 hours before any sorting or distribution.
Christmas Unlimited accepts family nominations at bit.ly/3kImjI2.
Additionally, CSPD officers, through their daily work routine, will identify and nominate families who may not have the resources to provide gifts for their children.
To find a donation location or to sign up to host a donation box, visit Toys for Tots at bit.ly/3pIPM88.
DUNKIN’ SUPPORTS CARE AND SHARE FOOD BANK WITH $5K GRANT
The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation announced Nov. 18 that $5,000 has been granted and delivered to Colorado Springs hunger relief organization Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado.
This grant is part of two rounds of national funding the foundation has executed during the COVID-19 pandemic, including $1 million in emergency hunger relief grants and $500,000 in annual health and hunger relief grants.
This grant is part of a commitment by Dunkin’, Dunkin’s Foundation and Dunkin’ franchisees to provide health and hunger organizations with the support they need, as many are seeing a significant increase in the volume of people they serve and are facing unprecedented and costly challenges in the wake of the pandemic.
The grants are making a difference by funding vital services such as maintaining food access for children who otherwise depend on meals and programs at their schools.
“We are extremely grateful for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and the generous grant they have provided to help us further our mission. Currently, we are distributing 50% more food to our neighbors in need compared to last year. This gift will allow us to continue to provide more meals to children and families impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Care and Share Food Bank CEO Lynne Telford said in a statement.
MAYOR SEEKS TO FILL SEAT ON HOUSING AUTHORITY BOARD
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is seeking applications to fill the remaining one year and four months of a four-year term on the city’s Housing Authority Board, appointment to be confirmed by the City Council.
This volunteer position would be a partial term as a member of a citizen board of commissioners set to expire April 1, 2022. The time commitment required is about four hours per month as the board meets the third Thursday of each month.
Preferred applicants would have specialized knowledge of real estate, construction, landlord/tenant agreements, finance or social service.
Applications can be found at coloradosprings.gov/boards, where resumes can also be uploaded.
Letters of interest and resumes can also be emailed to wendilyn.guidotti@coloradosprings.gov, or sent to Mayor John Suthers, 30 S. Nevada Ave., Suite 601, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
Applications are due Monday, Nov. 30. For more information, contact Wendilyn Guidotti at 385-5462.