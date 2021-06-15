El Paso County Housing Authority wins award
El Paso County Housing Authority has been awarded the National Association of Local Housing Finance Agencies Single-Family Excellence Award for their efforts related to the development of the Turnkey Plus Program, according to a news release.
With basic changes to its predecessor, the Turnkey Program, this reimagined program provides down-payment assistance to moderate income qualifiers with self-sustaining funding. The program is financed completely through revolving Housing Trust Fund dollars managed by EPCHA. No tax dollar or bond dollar goes to funding this new program.
Since Feb. 15, 2019, the Turnkey Plus Program by the EPCHA has offered a $5,523,735 in down payment assistance to 424 El Paso County homeowners.
YMCA earns 4-star rating for seventh consecutive year
The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region’s strong commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator.
This is the seventh consecutive time that the Y has earned this top distinction. Only 8% of Charity Navigator’s rated organizations have received a four-star rating for seven consecutive years.
Regional Habitat for Humanity honors volunteers
Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity honored its volunteers with a video presentation earlier this month instead of an in-person event. The organization created a pre-recorded 2020 Volunteer Award Ceremony.
The awards include:
The George Hammond Award: Harry Moore. He’s been volunteering for more than 25 years and is recognized for his tireless service to PPHFH, qualities of leadership and unwavering belief in Habitat’s ministry, as well as a deep devotion and passion to serve the community and people of El Paso County. This award is not presented annually, but rather bestowed when a volunteer is identified for their significant and positive contributions to the mission.
Chris Brownlow Golden Hammer Award: Eric Stolp. This award, named in honor of Chris Brownlow, is presented to the individual who displays the joyful and loving qualities Chris consistently demonstrated. These characteristics include strong leadership, always performing work with joy and a positive attitude.
Millard Fuller Award: Chuck Smith. The volunteer who demonstrates leadership, going above and beyond the call of duty and exemplifies asking others to get involved.
Journeyman Award: Sam Adams. The volunteer who has made a long-term commitment to Habitat and performs vital behind-the-scenes work for our affiliate and is ready and willing to do whatever is needed to keep Habitat running smoothly.
Volunteers needed for county Board of Adjustment
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the Board of Adjustment. Applications are due June 21.
The Board of Adjustment is currently seeking one regular member.
The Board of Adjustment hears and decides on issues of physical variances related to the county zoning code. Variance requests may include changes to dimensions, structural location, bulk limitations or other development requirements.
The board consists of four regular members and several associate members who vote on a rotating basis. Regular members are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms and are limited to two full consecutive terms; associate members are appointed for one-year terms and may be reappointed for up to a maximum of six consecutive terms.
Board meetings are held on the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. at the Centennial Hall Hearing Room, 200 S. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs 80903 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
Reopening of Colorado Springs Bridge Center
The grand reopening of the Colorado Springs Bridge Center, 901 N. 17th St., starts at 12:30 p.m. July 6. For more information, call 634-7250 or visit coloradospringsbridge.com.
Education updates
- Claire Flint-Anderson (80906), Hannah Kates (80906), Sydney Lane (80906) and Nik Lane Chapleski (80906) recently graduated from Colorado College.
- Benjamin Royall, of Colorado Springs, graduated with a master of science (civil engineering) from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology at Ohio University.
Grant for nonprofits available
The Advisory Trustees of the William & Betty Osborne Trust Fund announced the availability of grant funds for the 2021 year.
For an organization to qualify for a grant, it must have a nonprofit status and be involved in charitable work that delivers services to deserving residents within the territorial boundaries determined by the Trust. The boundaries for the Osborne Trust include the west side of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and part of the Ute Pass communities to the west border of Teller County. The organization must not be supported by tax dollars for its services and should operate exclusively for religious, charitable or educational purposes or for the prevention of cruelty to children.
Application forms may be secured by emailing a request to the Trust Administrator, Lorraine Willis at LorraineWillis480@gmail.com. Requests for an application must be received by June 30.
Completed applications must be received no later than July 31.
Nominations open for county Veteran of the Year
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its annual Veteran of the Year Award.
A veteran from El Paso County is honored each year for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans and our community. Previous award recipients include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.
Nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in the county.
For more info, visit bit.ly/33lcMAh.
Nominations are due June 30. Email completed forms at vet@elpasoco.com, fax at 719-520-7751 or drop off at El Paso County Veteran Services, 5850 Championship View, Suite 130, Colorado Springs 80922.