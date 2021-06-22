Education updates
- Evalyne Kebenei, of Colorado Springs, earned an associate’s degree in nursing from Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee. The degree was conferred during spring commencement ceremonies held in May.
- Jakob Kessler and Catherine Wright, both of Colorado Springs, were named to the spring Dean’s List at the University of Alabama.
- Skylar Powell, of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
- Margaret Robinette, of Colorado Springs, earned spring Dean’s List status at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa.
Reopening of Colorado Springs Bridge Center
The grand reopening of the Colorado Springs Bridge Center, 901 N. 17th St., starts at 12:30 p.m. July 6. For more information, call 634-7250 or visit coloradospringsbridge.com.
Grant for nonprofits available
The Advisory Trustees of the William & Betty Osborne Trust Fund announced the availability of grant funds for the 2021 year.
For an organization to qualify for a grant, it must have a nonprofit status and be involved in charitable work that delivers services to deserving residents within the territorial boundaries determined by the Trust. The boundaries for the Osborne Trust include the west side of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and part of the Ute Pass communities to the west border of Teller County. The organization must not be supported by tax dollars for its services and should operate exclusively for religious, charitable or educational purposes or for the prevention of cruelty to children.
Application forms may be secured by emailing a request to the Trust Administrator, Lorraine Willis at LorraineWillis480@gmail.com. Requests for an application must be received by June 30.
Completed applications must be received no later than July 31.
Nominations open for county Veteran of the Year
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its annual Veteran of the Year Award.
A veteran from El Paso County is honored each year for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans and our community. Previous award recipients include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.
Nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in the county.
For more info, visit bit.ly/33lcMAh.
Nominations are due June 30. Email completed forms at vet@elpasoco.com, fax at 719-520-7751 or drop off at El Paso County Veteran Services, 5850 Championship View, Suite 130, Colorado Springs 80922.