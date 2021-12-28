County seeks volunteers for Citizen Outreach Group
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Citizen Outreach Group. Applications are due Jan. 5.
The group serves as a committee to review and assess, in its capacity, the progress of the County Strategic Plan, the County’s Five Year Financial Roadmap and the activity of the Public Safety tax, in an effort to provide the BOCC and County Administration with updates and recommendations. COG, in its capacity, supports the county’s efforts in hosting the County Citizens College, the County Fair and other related events in order to encourage and enhance transparency and collaboration between citizens and county government.
The group consists of 11 members: one from each of the county’s five commissioner districts and six at-large representatives. District and at-large members serve for three-year terms, with terms limited to two consecutive terms.
Citizen Outreach Group meetings are held several times a year at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs.
The application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
CSPD seeking volunteers for Victim Advocacy Unit
The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Victim Advocacy Unit is seeking volunteers to help the staff provide support and critical resources to crime victims in Colorado Springs.
The unit provides services and support to those who have been victimized by crimes that are covered by Colorado’s Victim Rights Act. Some of the services include:
- Immediate crisis intervention and safety planning (24 hours a day, 7 days a week on-call victim assistance)
- Information on the Colorado’s Victim Rights Act
- Assistance in completing applications for the Crime Victim Compensation Fund
- Referrals to community agencies and resources
- Support during the investigative process and education on the criminal justice system
- Arrangement of interpretation services for victims with limited English proficiency
- Information and assistance on obtaining protection orders
Volunteers work side-by-side with fulltime staff members.
After applying, those who are selected to become a VAU volunteer will be provided 72 hours of specialized training at the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy starting March 21. The academy is comprised of four-hour classes on Monday and Thursday evenings.
Participants will be trained in victim advocacy skills including crisis intervention, community resources and Victim Advocacy Unit operations. Students will also gain a general understanding on the various units and functions of the Colorado Springs Police Department.
In conjunction with the academy, on-the-job training is provided to those volunteers recruited to the unit. Applications are due March 7.
Complete the application at springscaps.org. All applicants are required to complete a criminal background check and polygraph prior to the enrollment in the training academy.
Education updates
- Lloyd Chinn (80906) and Maya Souvignier (80906) was named to the spring Dean’s List at Colgate in Hamilton, N.Y.