Daniels Pass closed until early November
The Daniels Pass area in North Cheyenne Cañon Park is closed to the public through early November.
The reopening date is dependent on weather and final completion of new trail projects underway.
Mount Muscoco will remain open and accessible via the Mount Cutler and Mount Muscoco trails. Access on Gold Camp Road adjacent to the area will not be affected.
The closure allows for construction of the new Daniels Pass and Sweetwater Canyon trails. Work also includes the decommissioning and restoration of the existing and unsustainable Daniels Pass Trail.
The closure area runs south of North Cheyenne Cañon Road to the property boundary on the landscape between Mount Muscoco on the east and Gold Camp Road on the west.
• • •
Education updates
Brynn Banks, Caroline Johnson and Daniel Thomson, all of Colorado Springs, started as first-year college students at Utah State University in Logan, Utah.
• • •
Colorado Springs resident attends Space Academy
Michael Ratliff, of Colorado Springs, recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, Space Camp Robotics, Aviation Challenge and U.S. Cyber Camp.
The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
Ratliff spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity, or spacewalk. He and crew returned to earth in time to graduate with honors.
Located in Huntsville, Ala., Space Camp uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the ISS and train in simulators like those used by NASA.
• • •
PPLD searching for new board member
Pikes Peak Library District’s Board of Trustees is seeking applications to fill a vacancy by Jan. 1.
Trustee Cathy Grossman’s final term of volunteer service ends Dec. 31.
Trustees are appointed by a joint committee of the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners. It is a governing board as opposed to an advisory board.
Trustees serve without remuneration and must live within the library district’s service area. They are limited to two five-year terms.
Responsibilities include attending regular board and committee meetings, following bylaws, serving as a community liaison, appointing and evaluating the performance of the library’s chief librarian and CEO, setting policy, performing strategic planning duties, reviewing and approving the annual budget, among other duties.
Applications are due by Sept. 12 and must be completed and submitted online. For more information, visit ppld.org/BOT.
All applicants are asked to attend the Board of Trustees’ monthly public meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Penrose Library. A reception will follow the meeting, in which applicants can introduce themselves and learn more about the position.