FRIENDS OF EL PASO COUNTY NATURE CENTERS SEEKS HELP WITH FUNDRAISER
Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers needs support for its annual Happy Trails fundraiser. To keep participants safe at home, the organization will bring Happy Trails to them this year. Proceeds benefit the environmental education endeavors of Bear Creek & Fountain Creek Nature Centers.
The Happy at Home 2020 Happy Trails will be held via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21, while boxed dinners and drinks will be delivered to participants between 3 and 6 p.m. that day by Nature Center volunteers. Reserve box dinners by 5 p.m. Aug. 18. The dinners, serving 2 to 4 people, cost $150 each.
The Buffalo Gals Campfire packages include: a whole, 2-pound tri-tip sirloin with barbecue sauce, house salad with vinaigrette, calico beans, garlic butter baguette, s'mores and a bottle of Oberon Napa County Cabernet Sauvignon from Sovereignty Wines.
Space is limited. Reserve by calling 520-6388 or visiting here: bit.ly/39Ww4yl. Online ticket orders come with an additional $10.76 fee.
REP. LAMBORN ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR MILITARY SERVICE ACADEMIES
Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) is accepting applications for students interested in seeking a nomination to one of the U.S. military service academies. The deadline for submitting completed applications is Sept. 25.
To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, an applicant must meet the eligibility requirements established by law and receive a nomination from an authorized source, such as their member of Congress or one or both of their U.S. senators. Applicants must reside within the geographical boundaries of Colorado’s 5th Congressional District to be considered, except for those seeking a nomination to the United Merchant Marine Academy, who may apply to any of the federal representatives within the State of Colorado.
For more information or to apply, visit tinyurl.com/military-academy-nominations.