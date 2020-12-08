CSPD PARTNERS WITH LOCAL ORGS FOR ANNUAL TOY DRIVE
On Nov. 2, Colorado Springs Police cadets placed Toy Drive donation boxes at each of the department’s police stations and the Police Operations Center. It will accept donations of new, unwrapped gifts for kids and teens until Dec. 18.
In addition to helping collect toys, the cadets will collaborate with Santa to deliver the gifts to local families. Colorado Springs police are once again teaming up with Christmas Unlimited and Toys for Tots to provide holiday gifts for local families.
“We are very appreciative for these partnerships to help better serve our community during the holiday season,” Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement. “We are extremely thankful for our community, who continues to show up year after year to make this toy drive possible. We’re excited to be a part of this amazing program again this year.”
This year’s drive looks different from the previous 31 years, the department said. Because of COVID-19, all toys will be held for 72 hours before any sorting or distribution.
Christmas Unlimited accepts family nominations at bit.ly/3kImjI2.
Additionally, CSPD officers will identify and nominate families who may not have the resources to provide gifts for their children.
To find a donation location or to sign up to host a donation box, visit Toys for Tots at bit.ly/3pIPM88.