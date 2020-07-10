COUNTY SEEKS VOLUNTEERS FOR EMERGENCY SERVICES AUTHORITY
The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners is seeking citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Emergency Services Authority. Applications are due by Friday, July 17.
The Emergency Services Authority is currently seeking one member who is a Colorado Springs resident and either a current or previously employed certified EMT or paramedic.
The ESA provides ambulance service and other related emergency medical services. Its overall objective is to provide an available, coordinated and quality emergency medical service through the establishment of an emergency services system, consisting of treatment, transportation, communication and illnesses. It coordinates with state and other local governmental entities for the purpose of interfacing with an overall state system providing maximally effective emergency services.
The ESA is comprised of eight members (directors). Alternate representatives are not included in this count. Their respective bodies shall appoint the representatives and alternate representatives from the Fountain City Council, El Paso County BoCC s and Pikes Peak Fire Chiefs Forum. The Fire Chiefs Forum appointees are subject to the approval of the BoCC and Fountain City Council. The county commissioner representative and elected official representative from Fountain serve at the discretion of their respective bodies. Other directors of the ESA serve at the discretion of the BoCC and Fountain City Council.
Meetings are held on the third Monday of every other month at 3 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle.
The volunteer application is online at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Contact Ted Sayer, liaison to the ESA, at 719-520-7654, with questions. Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.