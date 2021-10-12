For my wife, Peggy and I, August 2021 will be remembered as both a hell and Heaven on Earth month.
For the past decade, Peg and I have been caretakers for my ailing mother, 90, whom we have chauffeured to the grocery store, doctor and dental appointments — you name it. When mom could no longer walk, she operated a grocery store driving cart. When she no longer could leave the house, Peg and I shopped for groceries, prescription drugs and other amenities.
Mom’s deteriorating health and constant pain, coupled with short-term memory loss fueled her sometimes negative behavior and our heartache. And our caring for my special needs sister, Laurie, 61, only added to our stress. By late August, the pressures of caregiving had drained us emotionally, mentally and physically.
Then, just when Peg and I felt ourselves succumbing to the pressures, our son, Tom, on Aug. 29 tied the knot with his longtime love, Victoria Calderon. Although already married for several years, the couple sought to have an official festive ceremony surrounded by family and friends.
The ceremony couldn’t have happened at a better time. Peg and I needed something positive and their wedding lifted us out of our despondency. Add to that our eldest daughter, Cat, who, along with her boyfriend, Adem, drove down from Wisconsin. He was in the wedding party, along with many of Victoria’s family members.
It was a beautiful ceremony, resplendent in a cream- and maroon-color motif reminiscent of a royal celebration. The high-octane spirit that filled the air provided the happiest moment Peg and I had experienced in years.
Like most weddings, this one, too, experienced its share of glitches, especially when rain precluded the couples’ exchanging vows beneath a beautifully decorated wedding arch on the grounds of the Briarhurst Manor, west of Manitou Springs. However, the couple refused to let the downpour dampen the celebration and moved the event inside.
Later, the couple announced the pending arrival of their first child, a son, in January. Naturally, Peg and I were thrilled. A grandson! Needless to say our euphoria overshadowed the stress that had embraced our personal life and revived us.
I noticed my own sense of humor returning when I said the baby’s gender didn’t make a difference as long as the child has all 10 toes — six on one foot and four on the other. The wedding photographer and I exchanged laughs when I remarked that subjects no longer say, “Cheese,” but “Sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.” Yes, life was returning to the ‘ole bod.
As August segued into September, Peg and I talked about spoiling our grandbaby. We discussed opening a savings account and increasing our daily workout regime. For my part, I haven’t stopped dreaming of protecting my grandson from scary-looking monsters.
Wait a sec — did I say “Scary-looking?” I just described myself!
Yes, Tom and Victoria gave us an August to remember. So, congrats, kids, for your special day and of the adventure-seeking rug rat who will soon will light up everyone’s life. Yes, Peg and I are going to be grandparents!
Until that day arrives, I am returning to dreaming of walking hand-in-hand with my grandson, of reading bedtime stories and of our sharing an ice cream cone. A grandson! A gift from above! I may never come back down to Earth!
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado 21 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.