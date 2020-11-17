While the mission of conservation will remain the same, a historic Colorado Springs-based organization is shifting its approach, with bold plans to involve a broader base and see ambitious projects reach the finish line.
Palmer Land Trust is now Palmer Land Conservancy, a name change that also comes with a new, modern-looking logo. That’s “really meant to capture a more expansive view,” explained Executive Director Rebecca Jewett. “To build a bigger tent, bring more people into the fold of being land lovers, to grow the movement and be more accessible.”
In 44 years of becoming one of the nation’s largest land trusts — conserving 136,000 acres across 19 counties in southern Colorado — the nonprofit has largely existed “behind the scenes,” Jewett said. Negotiating conservation easements with private ranchers and the like “requires a certain amount of discretion,” she said, “which we carry forward today, of course.”
But 2020’s record surge of outdoor goers amid the COVID-19 pandemic reinforced a call to the conservancy, Jewett explained — a call to step closer to the public forefront. Long missing, she said, is wide awareness of the conservancy’s role in setting aside such parks as Red Rock Canyon and Ute Valley, and procuring such wild corridors as the one Intemann Trail runs through, touring the city’s western foothills.
The technical work of land conservation “historically has appealed to a slim audience,” Jewett said. She and colleagues see an opportunity to try to change that in this year also marked by “significant funding decline” for the organization, she said — another result of the virus.
Palmer Land Conservancy annually operates on a budget close to $2 million, predominantly funded by major philanthropic arms such as El Pomar and Gates Family Foundation. Individual contributions are “increasingly important,” Jewett said.
“We need individuals to say, ‘Yes, land is a priority, conserving is something I care about, and I want to join the cause.’”
Enter the initiative Palmer Land Conservancy is calling Elevate the Peak. Set to launch next year, the goal is to develop a 10-year conservation and recreation prioritization plan by convening advocate groups and officials in El Paso, Teller and Fremont counties. Public forums would aim to collect feedback from residents, Jewett said.
The initiative, she said, will be kick-started with funds from Great Outdoors Colorado. Recent money from the agency is affording Palmer Land Conservancy to hire a staffer in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. A long trail following Fountain Creek has been envisioned between the two cities.
Jewett also mentioned potential priorities of Ring the Peak, the long-dreamed trail looping Pikes Peak that’s mired in multijurisdiction logistics, and a 595-acre expansion of Mueller State Park in Teller County. (“It’s exciting, if it were to come to pass,” a Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman previously told The Gazette.)
But priorities would emerge through community conversations, Jewett said.
“We need to do a better job meeting people where they are, instead of expecting people to come to us,” she said of the conservancy. “We need to bring this important work to the residents of southern Colorado.”
Contact the writer: seth.boster@gazette.com