I really enjoy reading the old papers. I really get a greater charge when I read about things that have affected our lives today. Here are two short stories, combined, about building the Pikes Peak Cog Wheel route.
In 1889, up in Engelmann Canyon, B. Lautry and Co. was grading and blasting a path. They used 1,000 men for this work alone. The road bed was 15 feet wide, and the rails of steel, standard gauge, rack rail of the ABT system running in the center of the track.
A year later, in 1890, they were working to finish the work by the middle of June. The rails, bridge-iron, wheel barrows and tools for construction have been unloaded and stacked up all around the station. An army of 150 men at work building the track on the new road. The trains help haul material up the line. This must have been a really interesting sight. It would be yet another year before the road was ready to go to the summit of the mountain.
In 2020, the crews made up of about 50 work on a wider road bed, the track still standard gauge. The laying of the new Strub system started just below the summit working down. The track work has progressed to Windy Point, some two miles in a month. Soon the long, narrow and steep section down into the trees starts. Heavy equipment has staged the materials in advance of the track crew working down. There are no trains working up from the bottom, so trucks do the work.
The new cog will be finished, hopefully, by winter. It will not be ready for operation right away. When ready a crew will finish the track at the top, too. Next summer we should see people getting up to the top. The new Summit House should even be ready.
In late June I went up to the construction area, along with other “media” folks to see the new progress. It was interesting to go up where I have been too many times to count, not on a train, but in a truck! The line will be slightly different, with redesigned stations and passing tracks. The trains will go more often, but still at about the same speed, so you can enjoy the view. The new trains, and the few that were used previously, will even be more comfortable.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.