By WILLIAM J. DAGENDESH
The Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center has opened a new hiking trail and geology exhibit designed to connect the community with Colorado Springs’ natural surroundings and pre-historical past.
The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreational and Cultural Services Department conducted an Oct. 12 ribbon-cutting ceremony, after which visitors walked the trail and toured the exhibit.
The community provided input to the projects that were recommended by the North Cheyenne Cañon Master Plan approved in 2018. Trail construction began last February and was completed in May, said Cathy Railton, operations administrator for North Cheyenne Cañon Park.
The 1,000-foot Starsmore Nature Trail provides a short, scenic hike along North Cheyenne Creek. Residents can expect to see new signage and wayfinding, a log bench located near the creek and upgrades to the Columbine Trail.
“The new accessible recreational nature trail nature trail provides a naturally-surfaced connection to the visitor center as well as improved access to North Cheyenne Creek,” Railton said.
There is access directly from the center, and it is an ideal walk for families with small children. It also allows the center to more easily facilitate short informational nature walks with school groups.
“It’s incredibly beautiful with the fall colors,” Railton said.
For many residents, particularly children, the centers’ new “Mountains of Time” exhibit promises to steal the show. Here, visitors can discover more than two billion years of geologic history and the foundation beneath the scenery of North Cheyenne Cañon and the Pikes Peak Region.
In addition to rocks from the park, visitors also can view fossils of sea creatures and other prehistoric life. “The exhibit will serve as a vital teaching tool for the more than 5,500 school children who visit annually,” Railton said.
The project carries a $30,000 price tag, $20,000 of which was provided by Friends of Cheyenne Cañon through a grant made possible by Mary Starsmore’s estate and managed by the Pikes Peak Community Foundation. The Trails, Open Space and Parks provided the remaining funds.
“The trail truly beckons to people of all ages and abilities to get out and enjoy nature. It’s not a long distance, but it is incredibly scenic and refreshing to be so close to the creek. We encourage everyone from the community to stop by and enjoy,” Railton said.
Regarded as a local landmark, the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center once served as the home of the Starsmore family. It was purchased by the City of Colorado Springs and moved to its present location in 1992. Today, the stone building serves as an introduction to Cheyenne Cañon and its rock formations, waterfalls, wildflowers and wildlife.
The Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center, 2120 South Cheyenne Cañon Road, offers park maps and guidance, bird-watching, dioramas and hands-on nature exhibits. To learn more call 385-6086.