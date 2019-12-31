In late October, just prior to the first snow flying here in Colorado Springs, we headed south: first to our southern neighbor, New Mexico, and then to the Texas Hill Country. I will spend my next two travel columns describing this amazing trip and encouraging you to visit the Land of Enchantment and Lone Star State!
Our first stop in New Mexico was the campground at Oliver Lee Memorial State Park near Alamogordo. My husband, Ron, and I are always delighted to “discover” gems that we have not previously visited; and Oliver Lee state park is truly one of them. This park is drop-dead gorgeous, and the campground gets two thumbs way up. Our campsite overlooked an ever-changing, colorful desert landscape, and butted up to layered buttes. This area is chock-full of the interesting history of early-day cattle ranchers, and loggers, as well as “must-see” scenery.
If you haven’t been to White Sands National Monument — go there! Words cannot do it justice, but I will give it a try. White Sands is about 15 miles west of Alamogordo, in the midst of the desert, military installations, and White Sands Missile Range. The monument is covered with 275 square miles of soft, sugary, white sand. When you get out of your vehicle to wander along the trails, it is a shock to encounter a warm, windy day; as the sensation is that you are in the midst of a vast landscape of blowing snow. It felt eerie as the weather on the day we were there went from sunny with billowy clouds, to windy and rainy. The sand is always moving, and it blows across the roadway, imitating blizzard conditions without the biting cold.
Oliver Lee, for whom the state park is named, was a Texas cattleman who relocated to New Mexico to seek his fortune. We took a well-done tour of his ranch that was built in 1893. He lived there with his wife and eight children until 1907. Of interest is the existence of an escape tunnel from the master bedroom, and legend has it that he always had a saddled horse waiting at the end of the tunnel due to his somewhat nebulous reputation.
After visiting the ranch, we drove up, up, up above the desert floor to Cloudcroft, a vibrant tourist enclave in the midst of logging forests, located east of Alamogordo. We had lunch at the historic Lodge at Cloudcroft that boasts it has a resident ghost named Rebecca. The shops downtown are filled with alluring knickknacks and culinary treats. We finished off the day with a hike on one of the Trestle Recreation Area Trails that led us along old railway beds to the wooden, and now-unused magnificent Mexican Canyon Trestle that leads to nowhere.
Although we did not go to Carlsbad Caverns National Park during this trip — as we have visited there previously — it is an absolute MUST destination in southeast New Mexico. This subterranean wonderland located just south of the town of Carlsbad has the most wonderful caves I have had the pleasure of seeing and touring. Cowboy Jim White, who “discovered” the caverns, was riding the range one evening in 1898 and thought he saw dark smoke rising on the horizon. As he rode toward this illusion, he soon realized he was viewing thousands upon thousands of bats emerging from a hole in a desert hillside. Visitors can now walk down a steep pathway into the caverns, and traverse a mile-and-a-half-long trail through the astounding rock formations. At the end of the walkway, enormous rooms emerge that can be toured and then exited through an elevator back to the desert floor. Don’t miss this marvel!
Although Guadalupe Mountains National Park is actually in Texas, it is a natural destination to complete a loop through southeast New Mexico. This park is a true sleeper, and well worth a visit despite being in an isolated section of the Chihuahuan Desert. We stayed here in the small campground within the park. The closest town with amenities is Carlsbad, N.M. The foliage-covered hillsides, canyons, and rock walls of the Guadalupe Mountains are jaw-droppingly pretty, rising above the barren desert floor. We hiked the splendid McKittrick Canyon Trail that has the reputation of being the most beautiful hike in Texas. The combination of a running stream, desert and forest flora and fauna, and sheer canyon walls provides an impressive mix of ecosystems to delight any hiker.
