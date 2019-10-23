The Space Foundation Discovery Center is debuting both a new executive director and a technology-forward museum exhibit.
The technology center and museum recently named Kevin Orangers executive director.
Orangers, who previously served as vice president of programs and operations at the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia, said he was blown away by what the Space Foundation Discovery Center is doing now and where it’s headed.
His motto is to create a “heads, heart and hands” museum, encompassing all the ways people learn and care about space.
Orangers said the Colorado Springs facility is unique in that wasn’t built on a research topic or collection, as most are created. “We built this from our educational work,” using the Space Foundation’s educational arm as a base. The three sections of the museum are all hands-on, and aim to include the STEM but with a different focus. “We do it in a way that provides opportunity and access for the next generation of workers.”
“Kevin brings enormous creative vision, energy, and experience to take the Discovery Center to the next level of performance,” said CEO Tom Zelibor in a news release. “As we work toward our future expansion in programming, facilities, and impact, Kevin’s leadership of the Discovery Center will transform our already established community asset into the world-class resource our Colorado Springs neighbors and the space community deserve.”
At the National Liberty Museum, Orangers championed the Young Heroes Outreach Program, a yearlong initiative focused on encouraging the leaders of the future to think about social justice and become involved in the local community. He is known for making the museum experience accessible to everyone.
His career began at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, where he created the Moveable Museum, a fleet of four mobile educational outreach vehicles that acted as “their educational department on the go.”
At the Space Foundation Discovery Center, where space and science are the focus, Orangers said one of the proprietary courses will be taught using the AGI Space Missions Simulation Laboratory, part of the Lockheed Martin Space Education Center. Space enthusiasts will be able to plan and execute a mission to Mars using the same modeling software as the military. “We can make it seem as though they are creating a Mars mission,” he said. Using cameras and televisions, students watch their Mars rovers in the robotics lab just next door carrying out their mission plan
The center offers multiple space exploration educational programs and interactive interests for kids of all ages. Orangers’ role is to direct the development of new exhibits, field trips, programming and “immersive laboratory experiences” for visitors.
The seven-year-old museum is backed by the Space Foundation, a nonprofit advocating and educating space-related endeavors.
The newest semi-permanent exhibit, Tech Style, opened Oct. 5. It is an interactive display aimed at helping visitors understand the technology that goes into astronauts’ spacesuits. Spacesuits from around the world are part of the exhibit, which also allows visitors to “use tols while on a simulated space walk and dress up in a spacesuit of their own,” states the exhibit description.
The center is considering a wearable art fashion show, a chance for local artists to model their 3-D clothing designs to start a “fun, cool, super-immersive” discussion about the future of clothing.
Its El Pomar Space Gallery houses the majority of exhibits. The interactive Spacelab is the same laboratory used on the Space Shuttle. Mission to Europa allows space devotees to drive underwater drones in search of life on another planet. The exhibit includes the Scott Carpenter Station, an undersea research vehicle used in 1997 and 1998 missions along the Florida seafloor.
One of Orangers’ goals is to “ramp up what we do on the public programming side of our work,” including not just locally available options, but national and international classes, too. A new program just rolling out is the Junior Space Entrepreneurs Program, which will function here and in other cities around the U.S.
Orangers hopes to expand the center’s Space After Dark events, a time for adults to walk the museum and try out all the fun displays.
One of his long-term goals is to expand the center into an enhanced lab experience that will involve an 85,000-square-foot museum expansion. Orangers plans to include additional experiential learning in burgeoning technologies.
The Space Foundation Discovery Center is located at 4425 Arrowswest Drive (80907) and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $10, adults and $5, children. Active duty military get 50% off the admission price. Learn more at discoverspace.org.