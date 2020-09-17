The Colorado High School Activities Association released more details regarding the new season structure for high school football, opening the door for two football champions per classification.
According to the document released by CHSAA Thursday afternoon, schools choosing to participate in Season A (fall) may begin practice on Sept. 24, with the first game scheduled for Oct. 8. Playoffs will begin Nov. 21 and will conclude with the state championship on Dec. 5. Dates for Season C (spring) are unchanged from CHSAA’s announcement in August.
Schools must declare which season they will play in by 8 a.m. Monday. Programs will not be permitted to participate in both seasons.
Wednesday evening the CHSAA board of directors voted 12-3 in favor of allowing schools to choose to participate in either Season A or Season C. Football, field hockey, cheer and dance were approved by CHSAA and the state for district participation in either season.
CHSAA assistant commissioner Adam Bright, who oversees football said Thursday he expects based on recent conversations that “75-80 percent of member schools will play this fall.”
“And for those who can’t, they will have the opportunity in the spring and we will make the most of it,” Bright said.
It is against CHSAA bylaws for an athlete hoping to play in one season or another to transfer to a school participating in their chosen season as it would fall under an ‘athletically motivated transfer.’ There is no bylaw limiting athletes to one sport per season. Athletes that joined another sport in football’s absence may compete in both if granted permission from the school.
The season structure will remain the same for both seasons, featuring a six-game regular season with the option to schedule a seventh game if a team misses the playoffs. Eight teams will make the playoffs, selected and seeded based on the CHSAA seeding index of RPI, MaxPreps, CHSAANow coaches poll and Pickard Rankings. Teams will be required to play at least four games to qualify for the postseason.
The four-game minimum was placed to accommodate teams that may require a two-week quarantine due to a positive coronavirus test. Teams with a positive case must quarantine for a minimum of 14 days and all games within that time will be labeled as ‘no contest.’
“We wouldn’t want to count against a team because someone got sick,” Bright said. “So if a team participates in four of six games, and they’re still in the top eight at the end of the season, let’s go.”
Bright said there is a potential for some teams to ‘cheat the system’ and choose its season based on a perceived competitive advantage.
“We are more than aware that somebody could do that to chase a championship, but our hope and goal is that schools are using this as an opportunity to compete instead of what they thought was the easiest path to a championship,” Bright said.
Districts will not be burdened with scheduling games as CHSAA will build schedules for both seasons. League alignments will remain intact if 50% of the league’s participants declare they will play in a given season, according to the release. If fewer than 50% of the league will participate in a specific season, league alignments may need to be redrawn by CHSAA.
CHSAA will rely on four years of team data from RPI, coaches polls, winning percentage and stats to compile schedules featuring the best matchups while also considering enrollment and travel.
Some game day specifics are still in the works as CHSAA did not receive a specific variance from the governor’s office regarding spectators. Bright said currently it is up to county guidelines, which is capped at 250 people in El Paso County. That number does not include participants.
State championship sites are also undecided and will also depend on capacity among other factors, but Bright said their goal is to use their typical facilities, Empower Field at Mile High (5A/4A), and Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl (3A).
Another major change will be noticeable before kickoff with the elimination of midfield captain’s meeting and coin toss.
“We will do a single coin toss in our office for all games at all levels on Thursday,” Bright said. CHSAA will use a coin with a light side and a dark side which will represent team jersey colors. “Officials will know which side won, and will inform the coach and get the response.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
