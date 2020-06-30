Theater in the great outdoors might be the only way fans can get their fix for quite some time.
The new group Theatre Across Borders has created an opportunity for families that combines live theater with a short hike. “Magic of the Marsh” will premiere July 11 at Fountain Creek Nature Center. Two more performances will take place July 18 at Bear Creek Nature Center and July 25 at Fountain Creek Nature Center.
Tickets are $15 and on sale now. Go online to theatreacrossborders.com.
“COVID-19 forced us to bring live drama outside traditional theater walls,” says producer Melissa Law. “We had to be more creative than ever.”
In the play, a witch has thrown off the balance of the marsh and caused magical creatures to appear by stealing the Neverflower. Somebody must help restore nature’s cycle of growth and decay, all while outwitting the troll and dancing with a princess.
The show is recommended for ages 5 and older.
Groups of 10 will begin hiking along an easy trail at 10 a.m. New groups will depart every 15 minutes until 1:45 p.m. to keep in line with COVID-19 requirements. The audience will be treated to scenes from the play at different spots along the trail.
The theater company was founded during the pandemic and seeks to bring theater arts to unusual spots around the Pikes Peak region.
