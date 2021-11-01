A new 10-year cultural plan for the Pikes Peak region was released last week.
Arts Vision 2030 features eight declarations for the future of El Paso and Teller counties, including a desire for equity, diversity and inclusion; arts education for all; and connecting and nurturing creative talent.
Helmed by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, Bee Vradenburg Foundation and a steering committee of two dozen local creative leaders, Arts Vision 2030 comes after years of planning and five months of soliciting public input on topics including education, economy, creative businesses, public art and connecting neighborhoods. About 4,500 people were involved in the process and more than 650 made direct contributions to the plan.
“The arts community is talking to each other. We’re listening to each other and figuring out the road map for the future,” said Arts Vision 2030 co-chair and COPPeR Executive Director Andy Vick. “Part of that talks to how important the arts are to the community, and how the arts contribute to the community through economic development, arts education and cultural tourism. They all impact general quality of life in the Pikes Peak region.”
This is the city’s second cultural plan. The inaugural plan shared the creative sector’s vision for 2010-2020, which included establishing new arts venues, such as Ent Center for the Arts at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs; a partnership between Colorado College and Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center; growing events and programs such as First Friday, What If… Festival of Innovation & Imagination, Patty Jewett Porchfest, Juneteenth, Green Box Arts Festival, Pridefest and other concerts and festivals; and a larger presence of public art through programs such as Art on the Streets and a Public Art Master Plan for the city of Colorado Springs.
“The last plan was a strong plan. This plan takes us to a whole new level in terms of thoughtfulness, depth and suggestions and ideas,” Vick said. “There’s a whole section of appendices that’s not even part of the 40-page plan, that gives ideas and suggestions that other communities are doing to inspire our community. We hope people go through the plan and see the thought that was put into into it and find something in the plan that resonates with them and they can activate.”
Community meetings are planned over the next few months, and in the spring grants will be offered to artists, arts organizations and potentially non-arts entities to act on the plan’s declarations and put its ideas and suggestions into effect.
“We want everyone to feel entitled and empowered to use the plan,” Vick said, “and to make great things happen for our arts community and broader community as well.”
The entire plan can be found online at culturaloffice.org/artsvision2030.
