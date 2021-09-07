A few weeks ago, I started reading the “Happiness of Pursuit” by Chris Guillebeau, unaware that it would shape my focus for the next six months.
For about a year, I’ve wanted to have one overarching project that tied my many interests and skills together into cohesive meaningful work. It would be a way to decide how to spend my time — what to say yes to and what to say no to.
As I read Guillebeau’s description of a quest, I realized a quest was actually what I’d been longing for.
Here’s the criteria that makes a quest, according to Guillebeau.
A quest has a clear goal and a specific end point, presents a clear challenge, requires sacrifice of some kind, is often driven by a calling or a sense of mission, and requires a series of small steps and incremental progress toward the goal.
The book’s subtitle says it all — “Finding the Quest That Will Bring Purpose to Your Life” — which is probably why the idea of a quest appeals to me so much.
My many interests make it all but impossible to have a single purpose.
A quest provides purpose for a period of time. It’s not forever. When it’s over, I can choose to extend it or to pick a new quest.
Reading the stories of Guillebeau’s and others’ quests is inspiring. A quest can be centered around anything, from traveling to every country in the world to a 100-day public rejection project to long-distance running, cycling or sailing feats and anything else people can dream up.
Guillebeau suggests just starting if you find yourself getting caught up in the details of planning, so that’s what I did.
On Aug. 24, I started my six-month Completion Quest. My goal is to complete or follow-through on projects, courses, ideas and more that I’ve set aside but that are nagging at me to give them attention.
I don’t have a full list of what I want to complete yet, but I’ve got two in progress projects to start me out — one’s a painting project and the other one is an update to my Feel Good Movement program.
Over the quest, I hope to grow my finishing muscles while building a habit of following through on the things I value. As I finish — or at least discard projects I’m no longer interested in — I imagine I’ll feel relieved to get them out of limbo.
Even though I can almost taste the mental freedom that will come with the quest, I don’t actually know how it will go or what I’ll learn. That’s part of the fun and adventure that surrounds it. I’ll find out along the way. Without a doubt, I will discover something about myself.
May I’ll become more choosy before I jump into a new project. Or maybe not. Only time will tell.
Joanna Zaremba is a writer, movement and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools they need to deal with stress, so they feel good, access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.