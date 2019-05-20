The owners of a local plumbing company are asking the community to assist local law enforcement in apprehending thieves who burglarized their business.
Charles and Dee Hall, owners of Mr. Rooter Plumbing, 1508 Dustry Drive, are asking citizens to help in identifying and capturing two people who broke into the company’s shop on May 8.
According to Communications Director Whitney Wyatt, the pair stole an approximately 300-pound safe housing checks, credit cards, and the titles and registrations to 30 company vehicles. They also took a file cabinet that is sometimes used to store cash. However, no money was stolen, Wyatt said.
The alarm sounded when the thieves broke through the front door at about 2:30 a.m., alerting the owners, Wyatt said. A surveillance video showed the pair drive off in a black SUV. They were gone by the time police and employees arrived, he said. “We were able to see the vehicle used and saw there were two thieves,” Wyatt said.
The Halls have closed their checking and credit card accounts to prevent access, they said. The Halls are particularly concerned about two of the titles, one for a Volkswagen, and the other a Plymouth purchased by a family member in the late 1930s.
The thieves left behind a mess for the company’s service manager, RJ Johnson, who spent hours repairing the door and cleaning up the office. “Our service manager spent hours cleaning up the shop and repairing the door, so we would not have to miss business. We re-opened the following morning,” Wyatt said.
The Halls don’t know who might have robbed their business, Wyatt said. The Halls have operated Mr. Rooter Plumbing for 15 years and plan to upgrade their security system. They have asked the thieves to return only the vehicle titles and registration.
“We just want the book of our vehicle titles and registrations back. We’ve worked hard over the last 15 years to build our business and buy those vehicles so we can serve this community,” Charles said. Dee added, “We feel violated. I’m just heartbroken someone would do this to us.”
According to Wyatt, community support has been strong. One neighbor shared video footage recorded from his security cameras, hoping to shed light as to the thieves’ identities, Wyatt said.
Mr. Rooter is a plumbing and drain cleaning franchise that provides plumbing services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Mr. Rooter Plumbing has nearly 200 franchises nationwide and 26 franchises in Canada. Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact CSPD at 444-7000.