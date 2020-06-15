By Mel McFarland
I was recently talking to one of my readers about things I could write about, and she gave me this idea. I used to hear stories from my grandfather and my uncles about moving. My grandfather and his parents lived in Monument ... several times. They were moving all the time.
My grandfather moved from Colorado to Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa and Missouri. He had a career in the oil refining business, but he really wanted to farm. He was also a carpenter several times in his life. He moved to Colorado mainly to farm. He had a big family with five sons. The boys, once they were old enough to help, took a big part in the moves.
The family’s first trip, from Missouri to Colorado, was in a covered wagon, but the later moves used other means. The family would go down to the local railroad and rent a box car or two. They would load it up with all their belongings, and sometimes even the family. The railroad would then put it on a train to go to the closest station to where they were going. A couple times they also had a car for the animals. Usually one of the boys would be in charge of that car. The railroad would help by giving access to water for the stock. The trip from Kansas usually took a couple days. Moves to Monument and even Colorado Springs were easy. In fact, they did not live too far from the railroad yards.
They were able to rent horses and wagons to get their belongings from the railroad yard to wherever they were moving. In this area, my grandfather worked on a well known farm, Turkey Creek Ran. Back to the story, he rented the railroad car fairly cheaply. It was quite a bit less than trying to get a wagon like they had to do before there were trains! A few dollars a day was a lot of money, but taking the train was fast, compared to taking a wagon. The railroad stations had loading docks where it was easy to get things up to car level, and on and off cars. I have seen records of people using cars like this regularly, so it was not that uncommon.
In later moves my grandfather had an automobile. Sometimes even that went in a box car, but usually it was driven. This was how they moved into areas where there were no trains. That sort of move rarely happened. It must have been interesting if you stayed with the household goods on a freight train, because you probably stopped at nearly every station on the way.
One of my uncles rode on boxcars during the Great Depression, but that is a different story!
