There’s snow place like Cheyenne Mountain High School to shop for the holiday, where a tree-mendously fun-filled crafts fair make for a cool yule.
Scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at CMHS, 1200 Cresta Road, the fair is regarded as one of city’s the most popular handmade arts-and-crafts shows offering something for every holiday shopper. CMHS hopes to raise $18,000 for school programs and projects through the fair.
“All proceeds will go to special causes for the school and positively impact lots of children,” said CMHS Marketing Director Cinnamon Bergeron.
Shoppers can take advantage of free parking and a shuttle bus from the parking lot to the school. Girl Scouts will assist with free childcare, and elf-clad students will assist vendors and shoppers with loading/unloading vehicles. Single-level shopping for wheelchair, walker or stroller users will be available.
Admission is free.
Once inside the school, shoppers can lose themselves in a maze of holiday goodies. Even Clause-trophobic residents no doubt will be anxious to brave more than 140 vendor booths and some of the approximately 12,800 expected attendees to find that special gift. Be sure to listen to the announcements, as every 15 minutes a lucky shopper will win $10 to spend at a vendor booth.
But wait, there’s myrrh. Vendors will offer handcrafted items ranging from apparel, art, boutique clothing, children’s toys and Christmas decorations to crafts, jewelry, stocking stuffers and wood furniture. And kiddos who get Santa-mental over pets will find love at frost sight when visiting the live animal nativity scene.
‘Tis the season to be jelly as a variety of jams and preservatives will be on sale as will homemade desserts provided by CMHS Bake Club students. Gourmet food buffs will be egg-cited to find an assortment of mouthwatering holiday treats. The Woodland Cafe will offer breakfast burritos and coffee in the morning, and sandwiches and beverages throughout the day.
Bergeron said she looks forward each year to attending the fair, noting that its popularity and high attendance are the most rewarding parts of the event, she said.
“It’s a community event customers look forward to. Two years ago, I worked at the event and heard shoppers say, ‘This is the best craft fair around and I do much of my Christmas shopping here every year,’” Bergeron said.
The fair is organized by the CMHS Parent Teacher Organization, which exists to create a school community where teachers, administrators and students can do their best work.
“The aspect of ‘handmade’ is what is so special about this craft fair,” Bergeron said.
Vendors pay $80 for an 8-foot by 8-foot space.
“Matt Niedzweicki has been working with vendors for the fair for years and is in charge of choosing the vendors and setting up the floor plan. He makes sure vendors have hand-made products and limits the number of vendors selling the same item,” Bergeron said.
Profits support the CMHS PTO Grants Program which provides faculty, staff and school clubs with an opportunity to request funds for materials, equipment and/or programs that benefit students. These grants enhance every aspect of the school, including math, science, English, art, special needs, physical education, journalism, and teams and clubs.
“Past grants have helped pay for science kits for forensic and anatomy classes, instruments for the high school band, exercise equipment for sports training, camera equipment for graphic arts and photography classes, and books for those with special needs,” Bergeron said.
If coming from I-25, get off at the Tejon/Nevada exit and head south on South Tejon Street. At the traffic circle, take the second exit onto Cheyenne Boulevar, and go right on to Cresta Road. CMHS is on the left. To learn more, visit cmhscraftfair.com.