Gretchen Long, along with her two miniature horses, Petey and Timo, entertained guests Sept. 9 at the Broadmoor Community Church (BCC) 60th Anniversary picnic. Like everyone else in attendance, the equines were decked out in sparkles and regalia from the 1960s. Petey sported “Love” and a peace symbol painted on his white coat with washable paint, and both little guys sported sparkly headbands with bobbing antennae.
Petey and Timo quickly attracted a crowd, even drawing the kids away from the bouncy house. Children as well as adults find them to be approachable and not at all intimidating. Mellow fellows, Petey and Timo are comparable in size to large dogs. They are happy to be petted and hugged, brushed and fed green grass.
Miniature horses and ponies are two different equine breeds. Ponies are much bigger, having heavier bones and bigger feet. Mini horse bones are more fragile and their feet are relatively tiny. Though minis can be trained to pull carts, they are seldom ridden due to their small stature, typically standing under 34 inches.
Long has owned miniature horses for 14 years. As manager of the Penrose Equestrian Center, she was introduced to this special breed of horses and presented with an opportunity to become the owner of two of them. Rick O’Connell, former CEO of Penrose Hospital, made a donation for Long to purchase Sprout and Peanut from Wee Wonder Miniature Horse Farm in Fountain. O’Connell wanted to give Penrose mental health patients the opportunity to visit and interact with minis at the Equestrian Center. Long had a growing interest in owning a few minis of her own, and gratefully accepted this gift.
Sprout and Peanut were both certified as therapy animals through an organization called the Delta Society. From 2010-2012, Sprout frequently visited the oncology and pediatric departments at Memorial Hospital, bringing a positive vibe onto the units.
“Energy changes when the minis are present,” Long said. “People are interacting with each other and talking. The horses take people’s minds off their troubles and bring a smile to their faces.”
When Sprout would appear at Memorial Hospital, patients and staff were pleasantly surprised, and loved seeing him there. He even rode up and down the elevators, prompting one doctor to note that “now he had seen it all.”
Eventually, Sprout passed away and Peanut was adopted by another owner. Nine years ago, Long acquired Petey as a foal. Timo, Petey’s half-brother, came along three years ago to keep Petey company after Sprout’s death. Petey and Timo are not certified therapy animals, and Long takes them to mostly outdoor venues when invited. Recently, they visited at the Humane Society, Tessa, and the Ronald McDonald House.
“I love sharing my angels,” Long said.
She feels this is the ideal way for her to give back to the community as a volunteer. People who have not been around full-sized horses are frequently fearful of their large size. Minis provide a wonderful way to introduce people to a smaller version, and are typically laid back enjoying interaction with humans.
At the BCC picnic, Petey and Timo were the main attraction. Long said the horses are “so special. I always have special moments. Bette Claytor, who is in her nineties, and Petey bonded. Her face lit up, and that tells it all. They had a real connection. She put her hands around his nose and he stood there as quiet as can be.”