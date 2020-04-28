Dr. Seuss once wrote, “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.” While his message is empowering, modern scientists continue building evidence that suggests the “gut brain” is a potent regulator of mood, behavior and higher-order thinking.
So, do the brains in your head or the guts in your belly steer the way? Developing personal habits for nurturing the gut are important precursors to mental, emotional and physical health.
The gut has its own center of intelligence that communicates with the brain, spinal cord and body. Specifically, the enteric nervous system governs GI functioning by detecting chemical changes in the gut and relaying information about these changes to the brain in order to maintain intestinal balance and control digestion. The gut also functions independently of the Central Nervous System, regulating immune and behavioral responses, thereby earning its name as the “second brain.”
To simplify, the intricate relationship between gut health, mood, and health behavior is regulated by cellular and molecular communication pathways. The two brains communicate by sending signals back and forth — belly to brain and back.
Both the skull brain and the gut brain produce neurotransmitters, or chemical messengers, that lead to feelings of happiness, excitement and energy, and, conversely, sadness, stress, anxiety and depression. Of particular interest are dopamine and serotonin. Would you believe half of the body’s dopamine and almost 90% of serotonin, the body’s natural antidepressant, is produced in the intestines?
Serotonin is an important neurotransmitter and hormone that regulates mood, memory, sleep, cognition and pain perception. That’s a big part of being human! Serotonin production depends on how certain bacteria, or microbes, interact within the gut. How and what you choose to feed your gut stimulates microbes to regulate serotonin production, thereby influencing mood states.
The mood-enhancing effects of serotonin may be recognized in typical 3-5 p.m. cravings for starchy sweets. Other options for increasing serotonin include meditation, counting your blessings, exposure to bright light, exercise and a nutritious diet.
Dopamine, another “feel-good” neurotransmitter, plays a key role in attention, decision making, memory and pleasure-seeking behavior. A pleasurable experience releases dopamine in the brain, providing a sense of reward, and plants a seed for craving more pleasurable experiences. When cravings are satisfied too often, dopamine loses its effectiveness. A healthy degree of restraint, or delaying gratification, is important for maintaining dopaminergic balance in the brain’s pleasure-reward system.
More recent research indicates that the 50% of dopamine produced in the gut is an important immune regulator. While studies are still in their infancy phase, there are dopamine-enhancing strategies that demonstrate immunoprotective effects. Proper sleep hygiene fuels dopamine production and keeps gut microbes functioning well. In addition, avoiding high-fat, highly processed foods, sugar and caffeine, and increasing magnesium intake with foods such as seeds, nuts, soy, beans and whole grains can help your gut.
With the bidirectional relationship between emotions and physical health, it is important to manage stressors and difficult emotions. Try yoga, meditation, visualization or breathing exercises.
The road to health tends to lead back to basic self-care strategies: rest well, eat mindfully and move often.
Jordan Ciambrone is senior director of corporate relations at YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. She leads a team of health professionals in designing and implementing Employee Wellness programs for various organizations throughout Colorado.