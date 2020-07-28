Three years ago, in response to rising teen suicide rates, Cheyenne Mountain High School teachers Meg Fredrick and Jeff Kenesky helped to create the Mindfulness Club at the school to help students in grades 9-12 learn ways to manage stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.
The success of the club over the past few years prompted the teachers to start the nonprofit Mindfulness and Positivity Project to do outreach via conducting mindfulness workshops for businesses and groups in the Pikes Peak region.
In June, Fredrick and Kenefsky launched “The Mindful and Positive Podcast” on Apple Podcasts as a way to help “battle the suicide epidemic plaguing students,” said Kenefsky, a CMHS Economics teacher.
“When you teach at a school devastated by a suicide, you quickly realize your ultimate responsibility is to help save lives,” he said.
In El Paso County nine youths ages 17 and under, one 18-year-old high school student and three other 18-year-olds not connected to a local school district died by suicide in 2019, according to Dr. Leon Kelly, county coroner and chief medical examiner.
Fredrick, a recently retired CMHS AP Literature teacher, added, “Teen suicides have increased and school counseling offices were filled with kids who were overwhelmed. Most teachers say ‘that’s not my problem, I’m not a mental-health practitioner,’ but we know it’s a problem, we know that it’s real.”
She continued, “We started thinking about what can we as teachers do each and every day to guide students to live healthier and happier lives.
The Mindfulness club attracts up to 75 students per meeting. Some of those club members last fall helped teach stress-management skills they’ve learned to elementary students in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12.
The coronavirus pandemic has created new challenges and stresses for all ages, said Jackie Melin, LCSW, owner of Peak Healing in Colorado Springs.
“There is an increase in anxiety and depression during COVID, but this has also been a time of incredible growth. Mental health is not about victimization, hopelessness and despair. Most young people I work with are stronger today than before the pandemic. Families have come together, are rallying around each other, and their relationship forever strengthened. It’s beautiful. It might not make for a shocking headline, but there is a transformation happening in our community.”
Melin has joined with Fredrick and Kenefsky in the nonprofit Mindfulness and Positivity Project.
As of last week, the two former CMHS Teachers of the Year had released four podcast episodes ranging from about 15-30 minutes each featuring interviews with local young people who have overcome stress, anxiety and other mental-health challenges.
Fredrick says in the podcast’s intro: “Most of the reporting on student mental health is negative, but this isn’t a podcast about all of that. It’s about what people are doing in the face of this crisis. This is about resilience, about courage, about strength and about hope.”
The first episode was an interview with Maddie Zakrajsek, a founder of the Mindfulness club who graduated from CMHS this year. Starting a podcast was her idea as a way to reach people who have been isolated at home during the pandemic.
As a 14-year-old freshman at CMHS, “I wanted to be invisible. I didn’t want people to know who I was,” Zakrajsek said.
She found a safe space to share her opinions and ideas with other students of “Miss Fred” and Kenefsky in the Mindfulness Club, which met Fridays at 7 a.m., even before the school day started. There, “I saw that people really cared about me,” Zakrajsek said.
She found tools to help her get through struggles with anxiety and depression. Zakrajsek continues to use strategies such as grounding and journaling she learned in the club as she prepares to enter Colorado State this fall, she said.
“Grounding, if I’m not at home, makes me feel at peace with myself. And whenever I need to relieve an emotion, I go to journaling,” Zakrajsek said. “I typically use them together. I do a minute of grounding, then journal. I could be in the middle of the grocery store.”
For the podcast’s second episode, Fredrick and Kenefsky interviewed 2020 CMHS grad Ally Hall about how she copes with a chronic illness.
Hall, who was diagnosed with a chronic pain disorder/migraine syndrome and anxiety disorder at 14, said finishing her senior year in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic “allowed me to focus on my physical and mental health.”
“As a freshman ... for the most part I just treated life with a sense of indifference,” she said in the podcast.
After moving to the Cheyenne Mountain area and joining the Mindfulness Club, she was able to shift her paradigm. “I started to realize this is the weird nervous system I’ve been dealt. ... I can accept that and move on. I started to have more appreciation for life.
Now, Hall said, “My mental health is certainly a lot better. I haven’t grown out of (my condition), but I’ve grown with it.”
Hall, who is starting classes at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs this fall, said adults often “sugarcoat” tough issues like teen suicide, when being open about them can empower teens to seek help.
Hall found empowerment from journaling about her feelings and talking with others. “I learned to be in tune with myself and to communicate with people.”
Kenefsky said such mindfulness practices can help teens have agency over how they respond to mental-health challenges.
Hall noted that visualization as well as journaling can help “slow down the ‘fight or flight’ response” to stressors. Journaling “helps me work through what my feelings are at the time I’m experiencing them,” she said.
The free podcast is available on Apple Podcasts (apple.co/30EKAGN). Episodes are professionally produced thanks to the volunteer assistance of Fredrick’s son, James, who does similar work for NPR.
“Our goal is to do one a week, and we’ve realized that’s a lofty goal,” Fredrick said.
Each episode “includes practical guides to mental health techniques that lower stress and anxiety and foster an optimistic worldview,” Kenefsky said.
Learn more at mindfulfulandpositive.com.