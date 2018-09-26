In an effort to promote health and well-being among teens, Cheyenne Mountain High School is offering a Mindfulness Club and related workshop to students.
Spearheaded by experienced classmates, the club helps students combat stress by teaching them to lead healthier, happier lives through simple daily practices. The club was started last year by students who are encouraging classmates to practice and share these relaxation skills with others.
According to the New York-based Hunter College Stress, Anxiety, and Resilience Research Center, youths find it difficult to cope with the chronic and severe stress, worry and anxiety they experience.
The American College Health Association reported that 62 percent of college undergraduates in 2017 reported “overwhelming anxiety.” Also, the Association for University and College Counseling Center reported that anxiety is the top complaint among students seeking mental health services.
The CMHS Mindfulness Club hopes to change that, said facilitator Jeff Kenefsky. “Mindfulness is remembering to be in the moment as best we can with the people we are with,” Kenefsky said. “Positive psychology is the practice of improving our happiness through gratitude, self-care and service to others.”
During the Sept. 7 session, junior Jackson Bailey encouraged approximately 30 students to sit in a circle, stand, stretch and walk in a circle. Lights were dimmed and soft, ethereal music filled the air as students focused on a single object in the room. By focusing on their surroundings students learned to let go of their stress, if only for a while.
At one point Kenefsky instructed students to lay on the floor, close their eyes and forget about their worries. “Relax and let those cares melt away,” Kenefsky said.
Bailey added, ”It’s nice to decompress and focus on the moment.”
Students agree the club helps reduce stress and depression.
“High school in this day and age is stressful and this club helps decrease that stress,” said senior Lucy Peloso.
For junior Maddie Zakrajsek, participating with classmates is the best part of the club.
“I love what we do and my friends help bring a sense of peace,” Zakrajsek said.
Junior Jackie Martensen added, “We have loved this club since first participating in it last year.”
Junior Ben Trookman agreed. “The club has helped me because it sets the tone of the rest of the day.”
“Mr. Kenefsky is great in helping us relax. It is a great way to connect with friends,” freshman Kate Twede said.
Club co-sponsor Larry Lawson praised the club’s effectiveness. “I have seen it to where participation has had a positive impact on students’ test scores.”
The club’s positive effect has proven so popular that Kenefsky, Meg Frederick and Jackie Melin developed the Mindfulness and Positivity Project Workshop to teach students why and how stress is created and what symptoms constitute stress.
Kenefsky and Frederick are certified in Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction, and Melin is a clinical social worker and therapist with nearly three decades of mental health, stress reduction and trauma-focused intervention experience.
Workshop topics include The Habit Brain; Mindfulness and Neuroplasticity; Mindful Fitness, Managing Emotions and Building Resilience, and Practicing Positivity. The workshop also explains how people can practice happiness through gratitude, self-care and service to others.
The workshop teaches participants to practice behaviors and activities that help them use all their senses to reconnect with the moment. The workshop shares evidence-based science of the brain; explains aspects of stress and anxiety; teaches positivity and skills practices designed to maximize happiness and allows participants to practice behaviors they can add to their lives.
The 3-hour workshop is broken in to small groups in which participants learn how mindfulness and positivity can change brain structure and function. Participants leave the workshop armed with evidence-based techniques designed to help them manage stress and anxiety.
“We developed this project because students and adults need the skills to effectively manage their stress and practices to maximize happiness. The more we can engage fully in the moment, with all of our senses, the more we can live with a bit more ease,” Kenefsky said.
The D-12 Board of Education and Superintendent Walt Cooper are committed to improving student health and well-being and are open to ideas, Kenefsky said. Presently, the program is being studied by a University of Colorado at Colorado Springs psychology professor, he said.
“We offered our workshop to over 200 incoming freshman in the last month at their suggestion,” Kenefsky said. “Workshop leaders want to assist in building a deep and passionate love-affair with life, while reconnecting with our lives to enjoy all the present moment has to offer.”
The Mindfulness Club meets at 7 a.m. each Friday in Room C119 at CMHS. To learn more, call 445-9551 or email mindfulandpositive@gmail.com.