A local Army widow was gifted a free car last week in honor of her late husband’s military service.
Gold Star Spouse Charlene Westbrook, widow of Silver Star and Purple Heart recipient Army Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Westbrook, received a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu during a Dec. 12 ceremony at the Walmart located at 4425 Venetucci Blvd.
“I was really overwhelmed by the whole event,” Westbrook said. “My first thought was how thankful I was to my husband. If it wasn’t for him and his service, I would have never received such a generous gift.”
Sgt. Westbrook was killed while deployed to Afghanistan.
“He intentionally exposed himself to direct enemy fire to direct and bring supporting fire back upon the enemy. He marked enemy positions with tracer fire, enabling the Afghan National Army and the Afghan Border Police to eliminate enemy positions. Westbrook was wounded, but continued to fight until his injuries prevented him from continuing,” stated his Silver Star citation. “His actions helped prevent the complete envelopment of the coalition forces and saved the lives of his fellow soldiers, Marines and Afghan counterparts. He left the battlefield but continued to fight against the wounds that would take his life 30 days later.
“Sgt. 1st Class Westbrook’s gallant actions are in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflect marked distinction upon himself, the 1st Infantry Division and the United States Army.”
The term “Gold Star Spouse” refers to the surviving loved ones of service members killed in the line of duty in combat.
The Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Transporation4Heroes program conducted the car-giving ceremony, which was sponsored by Walmart and Keurig Dr. Pepper. Through this sponsorship the MWSF also provided the Westbrook family with a year of family and financial mentorship.
Westbrook applied for the Transportation4Heroes program after a winter storm totaled her vehicle.
“As the Gold Star wife of one of our nation’s fallen heroes, her need was recognized, and we awarded her the vehicle in honor of her late husband’s service and sacrifice,” said Ashley Clyne, MWSF spokesperson. “Awarding her this vehicle is part of our ongoing mission to help combat-wounded veterans, Gold Star spouses, and their families through our various programs of support.”
Founded in 2007, MWSF is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide support and programs that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for the nation’s combat wounded heroes and Gold Star families.
Through these programs, MWSF awards mortgage-free homes and payment-free vehicles to combat-wounded heroes and Gold Star spouses. Donations through Walmart and Keurig Dr Pepper enable MWSF to provide these services, Clyne said.
“Through their continued, and the support of others, we’ve been able to award nearly 1,000 mortgage-free homes, 100 payment-free vehicles, and helped our program participants pay off approximately $22 million in debt,” Clyne said.