Active-duty military and veterans will be admitted to Colorado’s state parks for free throughout August, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Thursday.

Service members and veterans must present proof of service to park staff to receive a pass for the month.

The rear-view mirror pass will be good for park admission for all passengers in the vehicle.

“There’s no way to ever thank our military members enough for their service and sacrifice, but CPW is proud to offer free entry to our parks this month as a chance to get out and spend time in Colorado’s great outdoors,” parks and wildlife director Dan Prenzlow said.

