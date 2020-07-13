Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said earlier this month that mid-July will be a “pivotal time” for the state association to determine how to proceed with high school sports this fall.
“Our staff continues to prepare for the fall season,” Blanford-Green said in a Q&A posted to CHSAANow.com, adding that state government and public health guidelines will “ultimately determine the Association’s ability to move forward either fully, with modifications or with incremental sport-specific start dates.”
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Wednesday professional sports teams may resume preseason training, while at the same time closing bars that do not offer food service.
CHSAA has not provided specific updates on its plan to resume high school sports following the first meeting of the resocialization task force in early June, which met criticism after CHSAA announced, “at this point,” it cannot move forward with a plan to resume moderate or high risk sports, including football, soccer and volleyball.
Blanford-Green later wrote on Twitter that CHSAA “will begin constructing safety and implementation guidelines to resume “ALL” athletics and activities including football beginning this fall.”
Blanford-Green said in the Q&A that students may not need to be in the classroom full-time in order to resume sports and activities.
“Our bylaws currently have provisions for non-traditional educational models such as home school and online learning,” she said. “We are fully prepared for sport and activity implementation to meet the needs of our membership. Our goal is to support our schools and student-participants wherever they land when final decisions are made for education this fall.”
