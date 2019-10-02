The Edition this week speaks with Cheyenne Mountain resident Theresa Odello, who works for El Paso County Community Services. Odello has worked with the annual Tiny Tot Games and the National Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day program. The cheerful, outgoing Odello offered the following comments.
What college did you graduate from? What degree(s) did you earn?
I earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation and leisure studies from California State University Long Beach, and a master’s degree in recreation and tourism from Old Dominion University in Virginia.
Where have you worked?
I moved here three years ago from California. I lived here before that and worked as a park ranger at Cherry Creek.
Where are you employed? What is your title?
I am a recreational coordinator for El Paso County Community Services. I work at the Bear Creek Nature Center.
How long have you served in your job?
About 1 ½ years.
What do you like best about your job?
Probably the flexibility of getting involved in a wide range of activities I believe the community will enjoy. It has always been my goal to enhance people’s lives through recreation.
What has been your biggest professional obstacle?
The biggest obstacle is getting the word out to the community. Newspapers don’t work that well anymore, and I am trying to familiarize myself with social media.
What do you do for fun when not working?
I love music and play bass trombone, and play in a couple jazz bands in town. I love to hike with my wonderful husband and our wonderful black Labrador. Also, I am a member of the American Wine Association and am involved in the home beer brewing scene.
What do you like best about Colorado Springs?
I love being able to walk out my door, hike anywhere and feel the stress melt away. Also, I like Colorado Springs people. They’re so friendly.