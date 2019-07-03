The Cheyenne Edition this week chased down Sasha, a lovable but fiercely independent 1-year-old female Calico cat who loves art, film and music. The adventurous feline previously served as a cat-aloguer for a cat-thedral and presently is a mouse cat-cher for a Cat-tholic church. Sasha offered the following comments:
Why did your master buy a cat?
She thought I would be purrfect for her.
What do you like most about your master?
She got rid of her husband.
Why did your master get rid of her husband?
I was allergic to him.
What is your favorite breakfast food?
Mice Krispies.
What is your favorite evening meal?
Catfish.
What do you like to eat on a hot day?
A mice cream cone.
What are your favorite films?
The Sound of Mewsic.
What is your favorite cartoon?
Josie and the Pussycats.
Who are your favorite music artists?
Atomic Kittens, Cat Stevens and the Stray Cats.
What is your favorite song?
Three Blind Mice.
Who is your favorite performer?
Kat Denning from the comedy TV series, Two Broke Girls. Personally, her name would have more appeal if she replaced the “K” in her first name with a “C.”
What is your favorite painting?
The Meowna Lisa.
What is your favorite magazine?
Good Mousekeeping and assorted cat-alogues.
What is the name of the unauthorized autobiography of the cat?
Hiss and Tell.
Why are cats so smart?
Be-claws we are so purr-fect.
Why do some cats always hiss at people?
Because they’re in a bad mewd.
How does a cat maintain law and order in the household?
By exercising claw enforcement. I believe in making the purr-petrator pay for their crime.
What is the difference between a cat and a comma?
One has the paws before the claws, and the other has the clause before the pause.
What advice do you have for cat-owner aspirers?
Cats are like potato chips. You can never have just one.