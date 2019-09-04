The Edition this week sat down with area resident Mischa Halberg, owner and operator of Icing on the Cake, 15 N. Union Blvd., Ste 110. Halberg is a mother, grandmother, loves working with children of all ages and has served as a 4-H Club Leader and coach. After training horses for more than 20 years, Mischa took cake decorating classes and for three years worked with a popular bakery in northern Minnesota. In 2014 Halberg returned to Colorado Springs, worked with a local cake store and went on to open her own business. Here is what the energetic business woman had to say:
Where were you born?
Colorado Springs.
What high school did you graduate from?
Palmer High School.
What do you enjoy best about Colorado Springs?
The weather and the mountains.
What are your favorite recreational pastimes?
Anything to do with crafting, and I just started boxing, which I love.
When did you open Icing on the Cake to the public?
June 2016.
What is Icing on the Cake all about?
Icing on the Cake creates beautiful wedding and custom cakes for all occasions. The staff has more than 40 years of experience in the industry.
What inspired you to go into business for yourself?
My parents are entrepreneurs. I have always wanted to own a restaurant. So, when I started decorating cakes, opening a cake store seemed a right fit.
How many people do you employ?
Four full-time employees and three part-time.
What do you enjoy best about your job?
I love building relationships with my customers. Making cakes for their special day, whether a wedding, birthday, anniversary or whatever the celebration might be, is always so rewarding.
What advice do you have for future business owner hopefuls?
Do your homework so the process is faster and easier. The laws and regulations can be overwhelming. Owning a business can be extremely stressful, but it also has its rewards.