The Edition this week talked to Melanie Hudson, a retired English teacher and currently a member of the Colorado Springs Branch of the Association of American University Women. The personable Hudson offered the following comments:
Are you a Colorado Springs native?
I am a Colorado Springs native. I was born at Fort Collins and lived here for 18 years. However, I also have roots in Montana and Ohio.
What is your education background?
I hold a degree in English from Montana State University-Bozeman. I returned to school at age 43 and attended classes with a group of older women and we were all A-students. I guess you could say I got my second wind later in life. I tried to go to nursing school prior to that but didn’t have the time. Instead, I went to work because I had to care for my children, who were young at the time.
Where are you employed now?
I am a retired teacher, having taught at Palmer High School and part-time at School District 11.
What is your role with the Association of American University Women?
I am vice president of membership. My husband, who is part of the AAUW STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) group, assists with many events.
What inspired you to join the AAUW?
My neighbor talked me into it. I attended one of the meetings and became convinced the AAUW is a great way to support women.
What is the most rewarding aspect of your involvement with the AAUW?
I love meeting new members and helping them catch fire with who we are, what we do, what we have done and where we’re going.
How does the AAUW benefit the community?
The AAUW benefits women and families by helping them return to school, seek better job opportunities and to stand up in the community and let their voices be heard. With 265 members, we have the largest membership in the state.
What advice do you have for prospective AAUW members?
I would tell them that getting involved in a community of women would enrich their spirit and enlighten their life.