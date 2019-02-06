The Cheyenne Edition this week spoke with Keith Hirshland who, with his wife, Sarah, recently moved into the Cheyenne Mountain neighborhood. Hirshland, 63, has more than four decades of broadcast media experience, has written three books and is working on number four. He offered the following:
Where were you born?
I was born in Honolulu because my dad served in the Navy. After he left the service he worked at broadcast station KTVN in Reno, Nev. I grew up running through the stations’ halls.
What college did you graduate from?
I graduated from the University of Nevada with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1978.
Why did you relocate to Colorado Springs?
We moved here because Sarah had a great opportunity to be a part of the U.S. Olympics’ Team USA.
What do you like best about Colorado Springs?
This city offers a lot of culture, and the people are outgoing and friendly. Sarah and I are outdoor enthusiasts who love to walk and hike, and Colorado Springs has hundreds of trails. Everything here is so refreshing.
What inspired you to pursue a broadcasting career?
I was young when I realized my dream of playing professional golf wasn’t going to happen. However, I loved sports and broadcasting, and I wanted to be involved. Also, my parents loved golf and that helped jump-start my interest.
What is your broadcast background?
I worked for ESPN, The Golf Channel and local stations.
Where are you employed?
I retired as a broadcaster in 2013 but I am always working on projects for people in the broadcast industry.
What books did you write?
A memoir, “Cover Me Boys I’m Going In (Tales of the Tube from a Broadcast Brat),” and two mysteries, “Big Flies” and “The Flower Girl Murder.” (Editor’s note: to learn more, visit keithhirshland.com.)
How do you feel about newspapers as a media communication tool?
Newspapers, especially local ones, are an integral part of every community and I commend the (Cheyenne) Edition staff for the work they do.
What advice do you have for broadcast media hopefuls?
Dig in and do everything you can. Get lots of hands-on experience and have fun.