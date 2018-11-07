You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Meet Your Neighbor: Kathy Beers

  • By:
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read
110718-ce-kathy-beers
Caption +

Kathy Beers, pictured with her blue-tongue skink, Penny, is the owner/operator of the local exotic Kritter Karavan.

Photo by William J. Dagendesh
Show MoreShow Less

This week the Cheyenne Edition asked Cheyenne Mountain resident Kathy Beers about her job as a business owner and recreational past times. Here’s what Beers, 71, had to say.

What do you do for a living?

I am the owner and executive director of the nonprofit Kritter Karavan (which focuses on exposing people to small exotic animals).

Where were you born?

I was born and raised in southern California and later moved to Widefield, Colo.

What brought you to Colorado Springs?

California is so expensive and the fleas there are horrible. I spent three days and two nights at Fort Collins and loved it here. I like Colorado’s winter and mountains.

What did you do before starting your own business?

I taught upper elementary school teacher and retired after 33 years.

How long have you been at your present job?

About nine years.

What animals do you have?

I have a bearded dragon lizard named Henry, a blue-tongue skink named Penny, hedgehogs named Blitz and Spice, Madagascar cockroaches, a tarantula and sugar gliders (a nocturnal gliding possum) from Australia to name a few.

What do you like best about your job?

Sharing my critters with people. I conduct eight to nine programs at the library each summer, visit Urban Peak twice a month and bring my critters to birthday parties. Everyone, regardless of age, is fascinated with my animals and everyone asks questions. I care for about 60 exotic animals and sharing my critters with others is my paycheck.

What do you like best about Colorado?

I like the dryness, beautiful skies and lack of bugs. I can sit outside without being eaten alive. Also, I appreciate the four seasons.

What are your favorite hobbies?

I love to hike and bike the scenic areas here. Also, I discovered yoga about three years ago. At 71 I think I am in pretty good shape. I feel stronger and more flexible, and have better balance.

Tags

Load comments