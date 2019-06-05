The Cheyenne Edition this week caught up with Kathryn Olson, who in July will assume presidential duties of the Colorado Springs Association of American University Women. The outgoing Olson couldn’t say enough about Colorado Springs and the AAUW, and offered the following remarks:
Where were you born?
I am a Native of Mankato, Minn., attending Mankato State University in the early 1970s.
What brought you to Colorado Springs?
After growing up in Minnesota, I wanted to live close to the mountains or ocean.
What do you enjoy best about Colorado Springs?
I love the 300 days of sunshine in Colorado Springs, plus our mild four seasons.
Where are you employed?
I worked in management, for the Denver Dry Goods store in the late 1970s and Fashion Bar in the 1980s. In 1992, I received my real estate license, working for Classic Homes. My real estate license is currently “on ice.”
What do you like best about your job?
As a manager, I continued to develop my organizational and communication skills. In addition to studying, my love of history, design, art and architecture.
What inspired you to join the AAUW?
I joined AAUW three years ago to attend the Southwest Studies Interest Group. I was enriching my knowledge as a docent for the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. My docent volunteer career started in January 1995, continuing through May 2018. Locally, we provide annual scholarships for students at Pikes Peak Community College and University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Why should people join the AAUW?
AAUW is a leading voice promoting equity and education for women and girls. Our mission is “to advance gender equality for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.”
When does the AAUW meet?
We meet monthly from September to May. Meetings are open to the public and guests are welcome. Members may participate in over 27 interest groups. AAUW membership is open to all graduates who hold a two year associates degree or equivalent, a baccalaureate or higher degree, as well as collegiate students.
Who should citizens contact to learn more about the AAUW?
Contact Vice President of Membership Melanie Hudson, 205-7639, heartsdesire310@gmail.com; or President-elect Kathryn Olson, 331-8891, kathrynlolson@msn.com.