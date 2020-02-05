The Edition this week had the pleasure of speaking with Janet Knox, communications director for the Colorado Springs branch of the Association of American University Women, an organization that exists to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. Knox spoke about her work, history and membership with the AAUW. Here is what the personable Knox had to say:
Where are you from? What brought you to Colorado Springs?
I was born in Nebraska and grew up in Missouri. My dad’s job brought me here. I graduated from Doherty High School and love Colorado Springs.
Where are you employed?
I served as an engineer for 10 years, followed by management consulting organizational change. I am retired and am no longer employed.
What is the mission of the AAUW?
We are an organization that promotes advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.
When did you join the AAUW?
I joined three years ago.
What is your title/position with the organization?
I am the organization’s communications director. I have a team that assembles and distributes a newsletter and operates a Facebook page and website.
How has the AAUW changed your life?
There are two aspects to this. The first is social, as we interact with art, hiking and several other groups. Pushing for more advocacy is the second aspect. For example, in April we will hold a branch meeting that focuses on women negotiating salary and benefits.
How does the AAUW benefit the community?
We provide sessions that inform the community about particular issues and about who we are.
What do you like best about the organization?
The best thing about the AAUW is being able to work with intelligent, energetic and creative women. I am passionate about empowering women and we have a lot of resources to make that happen. I am proud to be serving with such a diverse, talented group.