The Cheyenne Edition this week caught up with Geoff Dunn, who is an interpreter at the Bear Creek Nature Center. Dunn has nearly half a century of woodworking experience, skills that have paid dividends for the BCNC. The personable Dunn was all too thrilled to share his experiences with readers and offered the following comments:
Where do you hail from?
I was raised in New York City in a town called Croton-on-Hudson.
How long have you been married?
I have been married 43 years.
What brought you to Colorado Springs?
In 1979 my wife and I decided we didn’t like New York anymore and relocated to Steamboat Springs, Colo. We lived there a year before moving to Colorado Springs.
What do you enjoy most about Colorado Springs?
The sun, weather and having access to nature everywhere. Also, Colorado Springs isn’t as congested as is Denver. Although our city has doubled in size, it still only takes me a half hour to drive to work.
Where are you employed? What is your title?
I owned my own woodworking business and specialized in kitchen cabinetry. I am retired now and do woodworking projects for people. I also repair small stuff and weird things people don’t want to deal with.
What inspired you to enter the woodworking trade?
I was interested in woodworking as a kid and accepted a woodworking apprenticeship after I entered high school.
What do you enjoy most about your job as an interpreter at the Bear Creek Nature Center?
My interaction with the kids. Part of my job is to interpret what they see and hopefully show them how to appreciate nature.
What award did you earn recently?
The Outstanding New Volunteer Award. I was recognized for putting in 200 hours of volunteerism since beginning work here a year ago in January, and for using my woodworking skills to repair things around here.
What does this award mean to you?
It means I am appreciated, although I feel I didn’t do anything unique. Many others have done much more for the BCNC.