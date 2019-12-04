The Edition this week sat down with the legendary Frosty the Snowman, known to millions as the ultimate secular Christmas symbol. Frosty agreed to this interview because many people don’t believe in him and he wants to change that. While he wants to share his lifestyle, Frosty particularly wants humankind to understand he will forever live in the hearts of those who believe in the spirit of Christmas. Here is what the personable snowman had to say:
Who are your parents?
Mom and Pop-Sicle.
Who is your favorite aunt?
Aunt Arctica.
What do you eat for breakfast?
Frosted Flakes.
What do you eat for lunch?
Icebergers.
What do you like on your burgers?
Chilly sauce.
What kind of cakes do you eat?
The kind with lots of frosting.
What do your children eat for breakfast?
Ice Krispies.
What does your wife do whenever
the two of you argue?
She gives me the cold shoulder.
What does your wife put on her
face at night before going to bed?
Cold cream.
What does your companion, Snowflake, say when you ask him what two minus two is?
Nothing.
What kind of money do you
use in the North Pole?
Cold cash.
Where do you keep your money?
In a “Snow”-bank. After all, it is cold cash.
What did the police officer say when he suspected you of stealing from the bank?
Freeze!
How do you travel around in
the harsh arctic environment?
By icicle.
What do you say to people you
meet for the first time?
Ice to meet you.
What medicine do you take
when you gets sick?
A chill pill.
How do people know when t
here is a snowman in their bed?
They wake up wet.
What do you say to a stressed snowman?
Chill out.
How would you scare a snowman?
Offer him/her a hairdryer.
Why is society more concerned about snowmen and not snowwomen?
Because only snowmen are foolish enough to not wear a coat in freezing weather.